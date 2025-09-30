Visitor Spending Increased in August 2025 Despite Fewer Visitor Arrivals

Posted on Sep 30, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: September 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 806,776 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2025, down 2.6 percent from August 2024. However, these visitors spent more on an average daily basis ($251 per person, +4.5%) and contributed to a 3.0 percent growth in total visitor spending to $1.72 billion (measured in nominal dollars). Total visitor arrivals in August 2025 represent an 87.1 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic August 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than August 2019 ($1.50 billion, +14.4%).

All 806,776 visitors in August 2025 came by air service and they were mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. No out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawaii during the month. In August 2024, 828,326 visitors arrived by air (-2.6%) and no out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawaii. In August 2019, there were 926,417 total visitors and all of them came by air service (-12.9%).

The average length of stay by total visitors in August 2025 was 8.49 days, which was slightly longer than August 2024 (8.39 days, +1.2%) and August 2019 (8.46 days, +0.4%). The statewide average daily census was 221,073 visitors in August 2025, compared to 224,309 visitors (-1.4%) in August 2024 and 252,916 visitors (-12.6%) in August 2019.

In August 2025, 420,902 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a decrease from August 2024 (435,079 visitors, -3.3%), but practically unchanged from August 2019 (420,750 visitors, 0.0%). Although there were fewer U.S. West visitors in August 2025, they spent more on an average daily basis, which led to higher total spending ($793.6 million) compared to August 2024 ($773.0 million, +2.7%) and August 2019 ($579.3 million, +37.0%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in August 2025 rose to $234 per person compared $223 per person (+5.0%) in August 2024 and $167 per person (+39.7%) in August 2019.

There were fewer U.S. East visitors in August 2025 (189,568 visitors) compared to August 2024 (193,152 visitors, -1.9%) and August 2019 (199,659 visitors, -5.1%). U.S. East visitors in August 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($498.5 million) compared to August 2024 ($457.1 million, +9.1%) and August 2019 ($379.1 million, +31.5%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors increased to $284 per person in August 2025 compared to $257 per person (+10.6%) in August 2024 and $206 per person (+38.1%) in August 2019.

In August 2025, 83,699 visitors arrived from Japan, which was similar to August 2024 (83,907 visitors, -0.2%), but significantly less than August 2019 (160,728 visitors, -47.9%). Visitors from Japan spent $130.2 million in August 2025, compared to $124.5 million (+4.6%) in August 2024 and $236.9 million (-45.1%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in August 2025 ($243 per person) was more than August 2024 ($230 per person, +5.5%) and August 2019 ($228 per person, +6.3%).

In August 2025, 23,261 visitors arrived from Canada, down from August 2024 (25,048 visitors, -7.1%) and August 2019 (28,672 visitors, -18.9%). Visitors from Canada spent $53.2 million in August 2025, compared to $57.5 million (-7.4%) in August 2024 and $57.2 million (-7.0%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in August 2025 ($225 per person) was less than August 2024 ($235 per person, -4.3%), but higher than August 2019 ($178 per person, +26.5%).

There were 89,346 visitors from all other international markets in August 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 91,141 visitors (-2.0%) from all other international markets in August 2024 and 116,608 visitors (-23.4%) in August 2019.

Air capacity to Hawaii in August 2025 (4,960 transpacific flights with 1,104,220 seats) declined compared to August 2024 (5,045 flights, -1.7% with 1,117,853 seats, -1.2%) and August 2019 (5,469 flights, -9.3% with 1,212,926 seats, -9.0%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 6,597,312 visitors arrived in the first eight months of 2025, up 0.7 percent from 6,549,266 visitors in the first eight months of 2024. Total arrivals declined 7.0 percent when compared to 7,092,809 visitors in the first eight months of 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, total visitor spending was $14.62 billion, which was an increase from $14.00 billion (+4.5%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $12.06 billion (+21.3%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In August 2025, 348,801 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 72,016 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in August 2025 had been to Hawaii before (81.5%), while 18.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 55.8 percent of U.S. West visitors in August 2025 stayed in hotels, 13.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 3,448,024 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 3,383,089 visitors (+1.9%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 3,141,739 visitors (+9.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $6.97 billion in the first eight months of 2025, compared to $6.59 billion (+5.7%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $4.69 billion (+48.7%) in the first eight months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2025 was $242 per person, higher than the first eight months of 2024 ($232 per person, +4.1%) and up significantly from the first eight months of 2019 ($173 per person, +39.7%).

U.S. East: In August 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (46,627 visitors), Mid-Atlantic (36,987 visitors) and West South Central (36,864 visitors) regions. Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in August 2025 had been to Hawaii before (58.2%), while 41.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.9 percent of U.S. East visitors in August 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.1 percent stayed in condominiums and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2025, 1,666,129 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,652,317 visitors (+0.8%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 1,629,517 visitors (+2.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.51 billion in the first eight months of 2025, compared to $4.24 billion (+6.6%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $3.30 billion (+36.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2025 of $283 per person increased from the first eight months of 2024 ($264 per person, +7.0%) and much higher than the first eight months of 2019 ($209 per person, +35.1%).

Japan: Of the 83,699 visitors in August 2025, 82,726 visitors arrived on international flights and 973 visitors came on domestic flights. Eight out of 10 Japanese visitors in August 2025 were repeat visitors (78.4%), while 21.6 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 72.6 percent of Japanese visitors in August 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 458,572 visitors from Japan, compared to 458,240 visitors (+0.1%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 1,029,549 visitors (-55.5%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $681.9 million in the first eight months of 2025, compared to $685.8 million (-0.6%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $1.46 billion (-53.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2025 ($245 per person) increased compared to the first eight months of 2024 ($239 per person, +2.3%) and the first eight months of 2019 ($238 per person, +3.1%).

Canada: Of the 23,261 visitors in August 2025, 12,671 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 10,590 visitors came on domestic flights. Over half of Canadian visitors in August 2025 had been to Hawaii before (56.3%) while 43.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.8 percent of Canadian visitors in August 2025 stayed in hotels, 18.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 268,542 visitors from Canada, compared to 295,714 visitors (-9.2%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 371,146 visitors (-27.6%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $688.5 million in the first eight months of 2025, compared to $725.8 million (-5.1%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $750.1 million (-8.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2025 of $228 per person was higher compared to the first eight months of 2024 ($221 per person, +2.9%) and the first eight months of 2019 ($166 per person, +37.0%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 496,734 visitors to Oahu in August 2025, compared to 518,420 visitors (-4.2%) in August 2024 and 575,070 visitors (-13.6%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $809.5 million in August 2025, compared to $893.8 million (-9.4%) in August 2024 and $732.0 million (+10.6%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 111,348 visitors in August 2025, compared to 115,876 visitors (-3.9%) in August 2024 and 126,206 visitors (-11.8%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 3,895,292 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,933,169 visitors (-1.0%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 4,199,292 visitors (-7.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2025, total visitor spending was $6.52 billion, an increase from $6.21 billion (+5.0%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $5.51 billion (+18.4%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Maui: Two years after the August 8, 2023 wildfires, there were 205,182 visitors to Maui in August 2025, compared to 200,598 visitors (+2.3%) in August 2025 and 273,638 visitors (-25.0%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $430.7 million in August 2025, compared to $350.1 million (+23.0%) in August 2024 and $404.7 million (+6.4%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 48,584 visitors in August 2025, compared to 47,149 visitors (+3.0%) in August 2024 and 64,553 visitors (-24.7%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 1,709,089 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,578,370 visitors (+8.3%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 2,104,005 visitors (-18.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2025, total visitor spending was $3.91 billion, compared to $3.52 billion (+11.1%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $3.52 billion (+11.1%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 124,323 visitors to Kauai in August 2025, compared to 120,505 visitors (+3.2%) in August 2024 and 120,030 visitors (+3.6%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $234.4 million in August 2025, compared to $204.7 million (+14.5%) in August 2024 and $159.0 million (+47.4%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 28,279 visitors in August 2025, compared to 27,419 visitors (+3.1%) in August 2024 and 26,865 visitors (+5.3%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 976,995 visitors to Kauai, compared to 957,366 visitors (+2.1%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 945,726 visitors (+3.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.96 billion, compared to $1.99 billion (-1.1%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $1.32 billion (+48.4%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 140,107 visitors to Hawaii Island in August 2025, compared to 146,104 visitors (-4.1%) in August 2024 and 157,544 visitors (-11.1%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $235.4 million in August 2025, compared to $213.5 million (+10.2%) in August 2024 and $193.1 million (+21.9%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 32,095 visitors in August 2025, compared to 33,168 visitors (-3.2%) in August 2024 and 33,989 visitors (-5.6%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 1,178,213 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,182,678 visitors (-0.4%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 1,211,805 visitors (-2.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.10 billion, compared to $2.14 billion (-2.0%) in the first eight months of 2024 and $1.57 billion (+33.9%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,178 nonstop domestic flights with 890,565 seats from the U.S. mainland in August 2025. Domestic air capacity decreased from August 2024 (4,292 flights, -2.7% with 908,765 seats, -2.0%) and from August 2019 (4,312 flights, -3.1% with 896,563 seats, -0.7%).

U.S. West: In August 2025, 3,858 scheduled flights with 805,054 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity declined compared to August 2024 (3,933 flights, -1.9% with 815,438 seats, -1.3%). Growth in scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and Seattle were offset by a reduction in seats from Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

There were slightly fewer scheduled flights (3,895, -0.9%) but more scheduled seats (779,414, +3.3%) compared to August 2019. Reduced service from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by growth in scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in August 2025, which was not operating in August 2019.

U.S. East: In August 2025, 308 scheduled flights with 83,877 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity decreased from August 2024 (346 flights, -11.0% with 91,615 seats, -8.4%). Growth in scheduled seats from Boston, Detroit and New York JFK were entirely offset by fewer seats from Dallas and discontinued service from Austin.

Air capacity declined compared to August 2019 (398 flights, -22.6% with 112,001 seats, -25.1%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York JFK. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., as well as discontinued service from Newark.

International Flights

In August 2025, there were 782 nonstop flights with 213,655 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from August 2024 (753 flights, +3.9% with 209,088 seats, +2.2%) but continued to be significantly less compared to August 2019 (1,157 flights, -32.4% with 316,363 seats, -32.5%).

Japan: In August 2025, there were 404 scheduled flights with 116,691 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased from August 2024 (416 flights, -2.9% with 120,213 seats, -2.9%). Growth in scheduled seats from Haneda, Nagoya and Osaka were offset by fewer seats from Fukuoka and Narita to Honolulu. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in August 2025 compared to 11 flights with 2,189 seats in August 2024.

Direct air service remained below August 2019 levels (666 flights, -39.3% with 179,764 seats, -35.1%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu, and service from Fukuoka to Honolulu which did not operate in August 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Narita and Osaka to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to August 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in August 2025, compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in August 2019.

Canada: There were 87 scheduled flights with 14,993 seats from Canada in August 2025.

Air capacity decreased slightly compared to August 2024 (88 flights, -1.1% with 15,157 seats, -1.1%). Growth in scheduled seats from Calgary was offset by fewer seats from Vancouver.

Air capacity also declined from August 2019 (93 flights, -6.5% with 17,391 seats, -13.8%). Scheduled air seats from Calgary in August 2025, which did not operate in August 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In August 2025, there were 69 scheduled flights with 18,544 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 72 flights (-4.2%) with 20,631 seats (-10.1%) from Melbourne and Sydney in August 2024. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 flights, -27.4% with 29,876 seats, -37.9%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In August 2025, there were 69 scheduled flights with 18,544 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 72 flights (-4.2%) with 20,631 seats (-10.1%) from Melbourne and Sydney in August 2024. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 flights, -27.4% with 29,876 seats, -37.9%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In August 2025, there were 14 scheduled flights with 3,850 seats from Auckland compared to 13 flights (+7.7%) with 3,764 seats (+2.3%) in August 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to August 2019 (38 flights, -63.2% with 10,684 seats, -64.0%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019. Korea: There were 103 scheduled flights with 31,364 seats from Seoul in August 2025, compared to 75 flights (+37.3%) with 23,628 seats (+32.7%) in August 2024 and 100 flights (+3.0%) with 32,579 seats (-3.7%) in July 2019.

There were 103 scheduled flights with 31,364 seats from Seoul in August 2025, compared to 75 flights (+37.3%) with 23,628 seats (+32.7%) in August 2024 and 100 flights (+3.0%) with 32,579 seats (-3.7%) in July 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in August 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2025 and in August 2024 compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2025 and in August 2024 compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in August 2025, compared to 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,539 seats (-0.8%) in August 2024 and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,489 seats (0.0%) in August 2019.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in August 2025, compared to 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,539 seats (-0.8%) in August 2024 and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,489 seats (0.0%) in August 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in August 2025, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-21.4%) in August 2024 and five flights (-20.0%) with 736 seats (-9.2%) in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in August 2025, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-21.4%) in August 2024 and five flights (-20.0%) with 736 seats (-9.2%) in August 2019. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in August 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in August 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in August 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in August 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in August 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in August 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in August 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in August 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in August 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in August 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in August 2019. Marshall Islands: There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats from Majuro in August 2025, compared to one flight (+1,600%) with 166 seats (+1,600.0%) in August 2024 and 17 flights (0.0%) with 2,822 seats (0.0%) in August 2019.

There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats from Majuro in August 2025, compared to one flight (+1,600%) with 166 seats (+1,600.0%) in August 2024 and 17 flights (0.0%) with 2,822 seats (0.0%) in August 2019. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in August 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in August 2024 and four flights (+25.0%) with 530 seats (+60.4%) in August 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in August 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in August 2024 and four flights (+25.0%) with 530 seats (+60.4%) in August 2019. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in August 2025, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in August 2024 and 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in August 2019.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in August 2025, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in August 2024 and 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in August 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in August 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in August 2024 and five flights (0.0%) with 1,390 seats (0.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2025, there were 39,738 transpacific flights with 8,826,491 seats, compared to 40,470 flights (-1.8%) with 8,994,009 seats (-1.9%) in the first eight months of 2024 and 41,879 flights (-5.1%) with 9,217,268 seats (-4.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

June through August are typically slower months for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. No out-of-state ships came in August 2025. There were 12,099 visitors who came by air service to board the Hawaii-homeported ship Pride of America.

No out-of-state ships came in August 2024. There were 12,229 visitors who came by air service to board the Pride of America.

There were no out-of-state cruise ships in August 2019, while 11,766 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2025, 84,507 visitors came via 47 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,352 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board turnaround trips. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 72,255 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2024, 87,482 visitors came to Hawaii via 49 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,882 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround trip on an out-of-state cruise ship. Another 84,438 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2019, 77,036 visitors came by way of 37 trips from out-of-state cruise ships and 86,188 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are encouraged by the growth in total visitor spending in August 2025 compared to the same month last year. However, like many tourism destinations, Hawaii is facing a slowdown in visitor traffic. In August 2025, visitor arrivals declined 2.6 percent, due to fewer visitors from U.S. West, U.S. East, Canada and other international markets. Arrivals from Japan were about the same as August 2024.

There have been improvements in tourism on Maui, two years after the August 8, 2023 wildfires. In August 2025, visitor spending ($430.7 million, +23.0%) and arrivals (205,182 visitors, +2.3%) both increased from August 2024. For the first eight months of 2025, visitor spending ($3.9 billion +11.1%) and arrivals (1,709,089 visitors, +8.3%) also showed growth from the same period last year.

Hotel occupancy rates on Maui have also improved. According to DBEDT’s August 2025 Hotel Performance Report, Maui County hotels reported islandwide occupancy of 62.0 percent for August 2025 compared to 55.2 percent in August 2024. The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region reported hotel occupancy of 61.2 percent, up from 50.8 percent in August 2024.

AUGUST 2025 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,720.0 1,670.5 3.0 14,621.7 13,996.7 4.5 Total by air 1,720.0 1,670.5 3.0 14,581.4 13,953.6 4.5 U.S. Total 1,292.1 1,230.1 5.0 11,481.5 10,828.9 6.0 U.S. West 793.6 773.0 2.7 6,967.5 6,593.5 5.7 U.S. East 498.5 457.1 9.1 4,514.0 4,235.4 6.6 Japan 130.2 124.5 4.6 681.9 685.8 -0.6 Canada 53.2 57.5 -7.4 688.5 725.8 -5.1 All Others 244.5 258.5 -5.4 1,729.5 1,713.2 1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 40.4 43.1 -6.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,853,277 6,953,580 -1.4 57,713,647 57,421,991 0.5 Total by air 6,853,277 6,953,580 -1.4 57,326,134 57,015,883 0.5 U.S. Total 5,146,897 5,248,124 -1.9 44,799,744 44,432,684 0.8 U.S. West 3,392,720 3,468,813 -2.2 28,830,984 28,407,457 1.5 U.S. East 1,754,177 1,779,311 -1.4 15,968,760 16,025,228 -0.4 Japan 536,302 541,179 -0.9 2,781,905 2,863,512 -2.8 Canada 236,066 244,079 -3.3 3,022,595 3,279,466 -7.8 All Others 934,012 920,197 1.5 6,721,891 6,440,221 4.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 387,513 406,108 -4.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 806,776 828,326 -2.6 6,597,312 6,549,266 0.7 Total by air 806,776 828,326 -2.6 6,512,805 6,461,784 0.8 U.S. Total 610,470 628,230 -2.8 5,114,153 5,035,406 1.6 U.S. West 420,902 435,079 -3.3 3,448,024 3,383,089 1.9 U.S. East 189,568 193,152 -1.9 1,666,129 1,652,317 0.8 Japan 83,699 83,907 -0.2 458,572 458,240 0.1 Canada 23,261 25,048 -7.1 268,542 295,714 -9.2 All Others 89,346 91,141 -2.0 671,539 672,424 -0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 84,507 87,482 -3.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 221,073 224,309 -1.4 237,505 235,336 0.9 Total by air 221,073 224,309 -1.4 235,910 233,672 1.0 U.S. Total 166,029 169,294 -1.9 184,361 182,101 1.2 U.S. West 109,443 111,897 -2.2 118,646 116,424 1.9 U.S. East 56,586 57,397 -1.4 65,715 65,677 0.1 Japan 17,300 17,457 -0.9 11,448 11,736 -2.5 Canada 7,615 7,874 -3.3 12,439 13,440 -7.5 All Others 30,129 29,684 1.5 27,662 26,394 4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,595 1,664 -4.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.39 1.2 8.75 8.77 -0.2 Total by air 8.49 8.39 1.2 8.80 8.82 -0.2 U.S. Total 8.43 8.35 0.9 8.76 8.82 -0.7 U.S. West 8.06 7.97 1.1 8.36 8.40 -0.4 U.S. East 9.25 9.21 0.5 9.58 9.70 -1.2 Japan 6.41 6.45 -0.7 6.07 6.25 -2.9 Canada 10.15 9.74 4.1 11.26 11.09 1.5 All Others 10.45 10.10 3.5 10.01 9.58 4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.59 4.64 -1.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 251.0 240.2 4.5 253.3 243.8 3.9 Total by air 251.0 240.2 4.5 254.4 244.7 3.9 U.S. Total 251.0 234.4 7.1 256.3 243.7 5.2 U.S. West 233.9 222.8 5.0 241.7 232.1 4.1 U.S. East 284.2 256.9 10.6 282.7 264.3 7.0 Japan 242.8 230.0 5.5 245.1 239.5 2.3 Canada 225.4 235.4 -4.3 227.8 221.3 2.9 All Others 261.8 280.9 -6.8 257.3 266.0 -3.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 104.2 106.1 -1.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,132.0 2,016.8 5.7 2,216.3 2,137.1 3.7 Total by air 2,132.0 2,016.8 5.7 2,238.9 2,159.4 3.7 U.S. Total 2,116.6 1,958.0 8.1 2,245.0 2,150.6 4.4 U.S. West 1,885.6 1,776.7 6.1 2,020.7 1,948.9 3.7 U.S. East 2,629.5 2,366.4 11.1 2,709.3 2,563.3 5.7 Japan 1,555.4 1,483.7 4.8 1,487.0 1,496.6 -0.6 Canada 2,287.7 2,294.3 -0.3 2,563.8 2,454.3 4.5 All Others 2,736.5 2,836.2 -3.5 2,575.4 2,547.7 1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 477.8 492.4 -3.0

AUGUST 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,720.0 1,670.5 3.0 14,621.7 13,996.7 4.5 Total by air 1,720.0 1,670.5 3.0 14,581.4 13,953.6 4.5 Oahu 809.5 893.8 -9.4 6,517.2 6,207.8 5.0 Maui 430.7 350.1 23.0 3,908.8 3,517.2 11.1 Molokai 1.6 1.2 36.2 19.3 21.5 -10.0 Lanai 8.3 7.3 14.3 69.4 77.3 -10.2 Kauai 234.4 204.7 14.5 1,964.4 1,985.6 -1.1 Hawaii Island 235.4 213.5 10.2 2,102.2 2,144.2 -2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 40.4 43.1 -6.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,853,277 6,953,580 -1.4 57,713,647 57,421,991 0.5 Total by air 6,853,277 6,953,580 -1.4 57,326,134 57,015,883 0.5 Oahu 3,451,803 3,592,147 -3.9 27,603,838 27,974,326 -1.3 Maui 1,506,097 1,461,618 3.0 13,296,798 12,533,920 6.1 Molokai 9,069 7,535 20.3 100,120 125,699 -20.3 Lanai 14,693 14,076 4.4 114,140 119,313 -4.3 Kauai 876,658 849,980 3.1 7,193,745 7,164,441 0.4 Hawaii Island 994,956 1,028,222 -3.2 9,017,492 9,098,183 -0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 387,513 406,108 -4.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 806,776 828,326 -2.6 6,597,312 6,549,266 0.7 Total by air 806,776 828,326 -2.6 6,512,805 6,461,784 0.8 Oahu 496,734 518,420 -4.2 3,895,292 3,933,169 -1.0 Maui 205,182 200,598 2.3 1,709,089 1,578,370 8.3 Molokai 2,303 2,038 13.0 19,135 22,313 -14.2 Lanai 4,148 4,193 -1.1 30,954 31,663 -2.2 Kauai 124,323 120,505 3.2 976,995 957,366 2.1 Hawaii Island 140,107 146,104 -4.1 1,178,213 1,182,678 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 84,507 87,482 -3.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 221,073 224,309 -1.4 237,505 235,336 0.9 Total by air 221,073 224,309 -1.4 235,910 233,672 1.0 Oahu 111,348 115,876 -3.9 113,596 114,649 -0.9 Maui 48,584 47,149 3.0 54,719 51,369 6.5 Molokai 293 243 20.3 412 515 -20.0 Lanai 474 454 4.4 470 489 -3.9 Kauai 28,279 27,419 3.1 29,604 29,362 0.8 Hawaii Island 32,095 33,168 -3.2 37,109 37,288 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,595 1,664 -4.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.39 1.2 8.75 8.77 -0.2 Total by air 8.49 8.39 1.2 8.80 8.82 -0.2 Oahu 6.95 6.93 0.3 7.09 7.11 -0.4 Maui 7.34 7.29 0.7 7.78 7.94 -2.0 Molokai 3.94 3.70 6.5 5.23 5.63 -7.1 Lanai 3.54 3.36 5.5 3.69 3.77 -2.1 Kauai 7.05 7.05 0.0 7.36 7.48 -1.6 Hawaii Island 7.10 7.04 0.9 7.65 7.69 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.59 4.64 -1.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 251.0 240.2 4.5 253.3 243.8 3.9 Total by air 251.0 240.2 4.5 254.4 244.7 3.9 Oahu 234.5 248.8 -5.7 236.1 221.9 6.4 Maui 286.0 239.5 19.4 294.0 280.6 4.8 Molokai 181.2 160.1 13.2 192.9 170.7 13.0 Lanai 567.8 518.3 9.5 608.3 648.1 -6.1 Kauai 267.4 240.8 11.0 273.1 277.1 -1.5 Hawaii Island 236.6 207.7 13.9 233.1 235.7 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 104.2 106.1 -1.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,132.0 2,016.8 5.7 2,216.3 2,137.1 3.7 Total by air 2,132.0 2,016.8 5.7 2,238.9 2,159.4 3.7 Oahu 1,629.7 1,724.0 -5.5 1,673.1 1,578.3 6.0 Maui 2,099.2 1,745.2 20.3 2,287.1 2,228.4 2.6 Molokai 713.4 591.8 20.5 1,009.5 961.8 5.0 Lanai 2,011.3 1,740.3 15.6 2,243.1 2,442.2 -8.2 Kauai 1,885.3 1,698.4 11.0 2,010.7 2,074.0 -3.1 Hawaii Island 1,680.1 1,461.4 15.0 1,784.2 1,813.0 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 477.8 492.4 -3.0

AUGUST 2025 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2025 vs. 2019) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,720.0 1,502.9 14.4 14,621.7 12,055.8 21.3 Total by air 1,720.0 1,502.9 14.4 14,581.4 12,026.9 21.2 U.S. Total 1,292.1 958.4 34.8 11,481.5 7,984.9 43.8 U.S. West 793.6 579.3 37.0 6,967.5 4,685.8 48.7 U.S. East 498.5 379.1 31.5 4,514.0 3,299.0 36.8 Japan 130.2 236.9 -45.1 681.9 1,455.9 -53.2 Canada 53.2 57.2 -7.0 688.5 750.1 -8.2 All Others 244.5 250.3 -2.3 1,729.5 1,836.0 -5.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 40.4 29.0 39.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,853,277 7,840,392 -12.6 57,713,647 61,961,974 -6.9 Total by air 6,853,277 7,840,392 -12.6 57,326,134 61,611,155 -7.0 U.S. Total 5,146,897 5,302,796 -2.9 44,799,744 42,851,073 4.5 U.S. West 3,392,720 3,460,125 -1.9 28,830,984 27,089,212 6.4 U.S. East 1,754,177 1,842,671 -4.8 15,968,760 15,761,860 1.3 Japan 536,302 1,037,198 -48.3 2,781,905 6,121,180 -54.6 Canada 236,066 321,101 -26.5 3,022,595 4,510,009 -33.0 All Others 934,012 1,179,296 -20.8 6,721,891 8,128,894 -17.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 387,513 350,820 10.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 806,776 926,417 -12.9 6,597,312 7,092,809 -7.0 Total by air 806,776 926,417 -12.9 6,512,805 7,015,773 -7.2 U.S. Total 610,470 620,409 -1.6 5,114,153 4,771,257 7.2 U.S. West 420,902 420,750 0.0 3,448,024 3,141,739 9.7 U.S. East 189,568 199,659 -5.1 1,666,129 1,629,517 2.2 Japan 83,699 160,728 -47.9 458,572 1,029,549 -55.5 Canada 23,261 28,672 -18.9 268,542 371,146 -27.6 All Others 89,346 116,608 -23.4 671,539 843,822 -20.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 84,507 77,036 9.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 221,073 252,916 -12.6 237,505 254,988 -6.9 Total by air 221,073 252,916 -12.6 235,910 253,544 -7.0 U.S. Total 166,029 171,058 -2.9 184,361 176,342 4.5 U.S. West 109,443 111,617 -1.9 118,646 111,478 6.4 U.S. East 56,586 59,441 -4.8 65,715 64,864 1.3 Japan 17,300 33,458 -48.3 11,448 25,190 -54.6 Canada 7,615 10,358 -26.5 12,439 18,560 -33.0 All Others 30,129 38,042 -20.8 27,662 33,452 -17.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,595 1,444 10.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.46 0.4 8.75 8.74 0.1 Total by air 8.49 8.46 0.4 8.80 8.78 0.2 U.S. Total 8.43 8.55 -1.4 8.76 8.98 -2.5 U.S. West 8.06 8.22 -2.0 8.36 8.62 -3.0 U.S. East 9.25 9.23 0.3 9.58 9.67 -0.9 Japan 6.41 6.45 -0.7 6.07 5.95 2.0 Canada 10.15 11.20 -9.4 11.26 12.15 -7.4 All Others 10.45 10.11 3.4 10.01 9.63 3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.59 4.55 0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 251.0 191.7 30.9 253.3 194.6 30.2 Total by air 251.0 191.7 30.9 254.4 195.2 30.3 U.S. Total 251.0 180.7 38.9 256.3 186.3 37.5 U.S. West 233.9 167.4 39.7 241.7 173.0 39.7 U.S. East 284.2 205.7 38.1 282.7 209.3 35.1 Japan 242.8 228.4 6.3 245.1 237.8 3.1 Canada 225.4 178.2 26.5 227.8 166.3 37.0 All Others 261.8 212.2 23.3 257.3 225.9 13.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 104.2 82.6 26.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,132.0 1,622.2 31.4 2,216.3 1,699.7 30.4 Total by air 2,132.0 1,622.2 31.4 2,238.9 1,714.3 30.6 U.S. Total 2,116.6 1,544.8 37.0 2,245.0 1,673.5 34.1 U.S. West 1,885.6 1,376.9 36.9 2,020.7 1,491.5 35.5 U.S. East 2,629.5 1,898.7 38.5 2,709.3 2,024.5 33.8 Japan 1,555.4 1,474.1 5.5 1,487.0 1,414.1 5.2 Canada 2,287.7 1,995.5 14.6 2,563.8 2,021.1 26.9 All Others 2,736.5 2,146.4 27.5 2,575.4 2,175.8 18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 477.8 376.0 27.1

AUGUST 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2025 vs. 2019)

2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,720.0 1,502.9 14.4 14,621.7 12,055.8 21.3 Total by air 1,720.0 1,502.9 14.4 14,581.4 12,026.9 21.2 Oahu 809.5 732.0 10.6 6,517.2 5,506.0 18.4 Maui 430.7 404.7 6.4 3,908.8 3,517.5 11.1 Molokai 1.6 1.7 -3.9 19.3 23.2 -16.7 Lanai 8.3 12.4 -32.7 69.4 86.3 -19.6 Kauai 234.4 159.0 47.4 1,964.4 1,324.0 48.4 Hawaii Island 235.4 193.1 21.9 2,102.2 1,569.9 33.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 40.4 29.0 39.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,853,277 7,840,392 -12.6 57,713,647 61,961,974 -6.9 Total by air 6,853,277 7,840,392 -12.6 57,326,134 61,611,155 -7.0 Oahu 3,451,803 3,912,374 -11.8 27,603,838 28,791,511 -4.1 Maui 1,506,097 2,001,157 -24.7 13,296,798 16,618,154 -20.0 Molokai 9,069 16,226 -44.1 100,120 186,586 -46.3 Lanai 14,693 24,158 -39.2 114,140 182,941 -37.6 Kauai 876,658 832,813 5.3 7,193,745 7,011,474 2.6 Hawaii Island 994,956 1,053,664 -5.6 9,017,492 8,820,489 2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 387,513 350,820 10.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 806,776 926,417 -12.9 6,597,312 7,092,809 -7.0 Total by air 806,776 926,417 -12.9 6,512,805 7,015,773 -7.2 Oahu 496,734 575,070 -13.6 3,895,292 4,199,292 -7.2 Maui 205,182 273,638 -25.0 1,709,089 2,104,005 -18.8 Molokai 2,303 4,860 -52.6 19,135 42,762 -55.3 Lanai 4,148 7,739 -46.4 30,954 59,522 -48.0 Kauai 124,323 120,030 3.6 976,995 945,726 3.3 Hawaii Island 140,107 157,544 -11.1 1,178,213 1,211,805 -2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 84,507 77,036 9.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 221,073 252,916 -12.6 237,505 254,988 -6.9 Total by air 221,073 252,916 -12.6 235,910 253,544 -7.0 Oahu 111,348 126,206 -11.8 113,596 118,484 -4.1 Maui 48,584 64,553 -24.7 54,719 68,387 -20.0 Molokai 293 523 -44.1 412 768 -46.3 Lanai 474 779 -39.2 470 753 -37.6 Kauai 28,279 26,865 5.3 29,604 28,854 2.6 Hawaii Island 32,095 33,989 -5.6 37,109 36,298 2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,595 1,444 10.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.46 0.4 8.75 8.74 0.1 Total by air 8.49 8.46 0.4 8.80 8.78 0.2 Oahu 6.95 6.80 2.1 7.09 6.86 3.4 Maui 7.34 7.31 0.4 7.78 7.90 -1.5 Molokai 3.94 3.34 17.9 5.23 4.36 19.9 Lanai 3.54 3.12 13.5 3.69 3.07 20.0 Kauai 7.05 6.94 1.6 7.36 7.41 -0.7 Hawaii Island 7.10 6.69 6.2 7.65 7.28 5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.59 4.55 0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 251.0 191.7 30.9 253.3 194.6 30.2 Total by air 251.0 191.7 30.9 254.4 195.2 30.3 Oahu 234.5 187.1 25.3 236.1 191.2 23.5 Maui 286.0 202.2 41.4 294.0 211.7 38.9 Molokai 181.2 105.3 72.0 192.9 124.3 55.3 Lanai 567.8 512.8 10.7 608.3 471.9 28.9 Kauai 267.4 190.9 40.0 273.1 188.8 44.6 Hawaii Island 236.6 183.2 29.1 233.1 178.0 31.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 104.2 82.6 26.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,132.0 1,622.2 31.4 2,216.3 1,699.7 30.4 Total by air 2,132.0 1,622.2 31.4 2,238.9 1,714.3 30.6 Oahu 1,629.7 1,273.0 28.0 1,673.1 1,311.2 27.6 Maui 2,099.2 1,478.9 41.9 2,287.1 1,671.8 36.8 Molokai 713.4 351.7 102.8 1,009.5 542.2 86.2 Lanai 2,011.3 1,600.8 25.6 2,243.1 1,450.3 54.7 Kauai 1,885.3 1,324.7 42.3 2,010.7 1,400.0 43.6 Hawaii Island 1,680.1 1,225.4 37.1 1,784.2 1,295.5 37.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 477.8 376.0 27.1

