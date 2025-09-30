Stand Up For Science Statement on Imminent Government Shutdown and Protecting Public Servants

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Stand Up For Science recognizes that a government shutdown is likely and calls on Congress to protect public servants.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up For Science recognizes that a government shutdown is likely, driven by Republicans in Congress and the White House decision not to extend funding for the Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. The expiration of the ACA subsidies will drive up health insurance premium for all Americans and risks cutting off access to affordable, life-saving care.A shutdown will also force critical science and health agencies that are responsible for safeguarding our nation’s health, safety, and environment to suspend or reduce essential services. To compound the crisis, Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought has openly threatened mass firings of career civil servants should a shutdown occur.Stand Up For Science condemns these threats. Public servants are patriots. They are scientists, health providers, first responders in disasters, and expert bureaucrats who keep essential, life-saving services running for the American people. The nation deserve leaders who will protect public servants and who put the health and wellbeing of Americans above partisan politics.We continue to stand in solidarity with whistleblowers from EPA FEMA , NASA, NIH, National Science Foundation, and other agencies who have bravely warned the public and Congress of the consequences of the Trump Administration’s policies.Stand Up For Science calls on Congress to take bipartisan action to protect federal whistleblowers and all public servants.Stand Up For Science has current and former employees from CDC, EPA, NASA, NIH, NOAA, NSF, and VA who are available to speak both on background and on the record to press and media.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, and FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.

