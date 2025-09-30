MDC and National Wild Turkey Federation host youth outdoor skills day Oct. 11

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Youth interested in hunting and fishing are invited to an outdoor skills session with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Oct. 11 at Union Ridge Conservation Area, parking lot E in Green Castle. This free outdoor skills session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it is made possible through partnership between MDC and the National Wild Turkey Federation’s JAKES program. All participants will earn a free membership to JAKES, in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation and area sponsors.

Participants of this event will have the opportunity to try their hand at archery, shotgun patterning, fishing, skeet shooting, turkey calling, and more. Designed for youth ages 5-15, instructors will be present to introduce newer hunters and anglers to each activity. Attendees are welcome to bring their own unloaded, cased shotgun, but firearms, ammunition, fishing equipment, and bait are all provided.

A lunch of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be provided. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZ8. Questions about the event can be sent to Lieutenant Sean Ernst at sean.ernst@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (660) 216-1384. Access Union Ridge Conservation Area, parking lot E from Highway 6 by traveling north of Green Castle along Highway D. Pass the 90-degree turn and camping area. Parking lot E will be the next gravel drive on the left. If approaching from Highway 149, travel west along Highway D. Parking lot E will be the first drive on the right upon entering the area.