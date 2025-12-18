Marriage and Couples Psychologist Dr. Yvonne Thomas On Why the Holidays Are So Challenging for Couples and What to Do

Dr. Yvonne Thomas - Marriage and Couples Therapist in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yvonne Thomas, Ph.D., a marriage and couples therapist in Los Angeles who serves all of California, recently shared recommendations for those in a relationship during the holidays. These tips can help couples strengthen their bond and communicate in healthier and more effective ways while getting more joy from this fast-paced time of year.Holiday stress is a concern for many. The American Psychiatric Association, in an article entitled “Americans are More Anxious Than Last Year About the Upcoming Holidays; Health Care and the Economy Also Major Concerns for Many,” found that “among U.S. adults, 41% say they anticipate more stress related to the holidays this year than last year.” Additionally, “younger adults are more likely than older adults to anticipate more stress this year.”According to Dr. Thomas, a licensed Los Angeles psychologist , holiday stress may be unavoidable. However, she believes there are actions that both couples and individuals can take to mitigate that stress.Firstly, communication can, per Dr. Thomas, help couples navigate through different facets of the holidays. For example, having discussions with each other pre-holidays may help set reasonable expectations for this season and lead towards healthy holiday plan collaborations on budget-setting, travel ideas, guest lists, scheduling, etc.“It’s true that things can change at the last minute,” says Dr. Thomas, “but having some mutually agreed-upon plans can help decrease some holiday stress. Additionally, working together as a team can strengthen a couple’s bond, which can be very helpful when dealing with holiday stressors.”While the holidays can provide an opportunity to see more people in more places than usual, Dr. Thomas also believes that it’s reasonable (and even necessary at times) to say “no.”“Setting boundaries matters at all times of the year, but especially for the holidays,” says Dr. Thomas. “It’s natural to want to attend and do everything. But, you are only one person. You don’t want to burn out your partner or yourself rushing from one event to another without enough down time in between.”Additionally, for many families, holiday feasts are part of the celebrations. While Dr. Thomas acknowledges this, she recommends attempting to adhere to healthier habits to the extent possible through the holidays.Dr. Thomas notes that “even a little exercise can help with managing not only the meals, but your stress levels, too. There’s nothing wrong with indulging yourself a bit during holiday meals. But, you can also help that by eating healthy before a feast so that you don’t go in with too empty a stomach.”Furthermore, Dr. Thomas states that “having a code which your partner and you agree on before entering a holiday situation can make a difference. Being able to communicate with your partner subtly during the holidays can help both during and after the holiday. Planning out signals which you can send each other that could mean ‘give me some support,’ ‘time for us to go,’ or other important information that you may not want to say out loud can strengthen your relationship while making for a better holiday.”Also, in a relationship, both members may have their own holiday traditions. While it may feel natural to go with one partner over another, Dr. Thomas has seen couples have the most success by blending their traditions.“Instead of just ignoring one partner’s traditions, see how you can incorporate them into the season. While each family’s traditions are unique, there are often plenty of similarities, too. By combining traditions, you can, quite literally, make a new tradition together. Beyond being great for your relationship, this can also be a lot of fun to do.”Those interested in therapy with Dr. Thomas can schedule a free 15 minute phone consultation, and she does offer teletherapy in Los Angeles as well as for all of California.For more information about how a couples therapist can help during the holidays, some ways to communicate better with your partner, or to make a press inquiry, contact press@yvonnethomasphd.com.

