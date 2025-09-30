Prairie Farms Family of Companies Wins Honors at 2025 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy earned a combined 55 awards at the 2025 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, one of North America’s most prestigious dairy competitions. Pictured are first place winners from both brands.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy collectively earn 55 awards across multiple dairy categories

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy earned a combined 55 awards at the 2025 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, one of North America’s most prestigious dairy competitions. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, the contest evaluates more than 96 classes of dairy products, judged by experts on a 100-point scale for flavor, body and texture, appearance, and overall quality.Prairie Farms Sweeps Key CategoriesPrairie Farms earned standout recognition with multiple category sweeps, showcasing excellence across its divisions. The farmer-owned company swept the Swiss Cheese Category with first, second, and third place wins for its Shullsburg, WI, and Luana, IA, divisions. It also swept the 2% White Milk Category with top placements from plants in Anderson, IN; Olney, IL; and Rockford, IL.“Sweeping several categories demonstrates the dedication of our farm families and employees who strive for excellence every day,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy. “These awards reassure consumers that when they choose Prairie Farms, they are bringing home products that have been judged among the best in the world. I’m thankful to those consumers for entrusting their family’s nutrition with our products.”Prairie Farms also dominated the UHT and Aseptic Milk categories (White and Flavored) at its Battle Creek, MI, plant. In the Lactose-Free categories, Prairie Farms captured first place in Lactose-Free Chocolate Milk (UHT) and second place in Lactose-Free Low Fat 1% Milk (UHT) (Granite City, IL). Hiland Dairy earned third place in the Lactose-Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk category (Kansas City, MO). In the Fat Free Chocolate Milk category, Prairie Farms captured first place (Anderson, IN), while Hiland Dairy secured second and third places (Norman, OK; Conroe, TX). The companies also divided the top three spots in Cultured Buttermilk, with Prairie Farms earning first place and Hiland Dairy claiming second and third.Hiland Dairy’s Winning LineupHiland Dairy also distinguished itself with first-place awards in natural sour cream, light sour cream, ranch dip, and yogurt categories.“For our customers, these awards underscore the commitment Hiland has to meeting the highest standards of taste and quality in our dairy products,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “They also showcase the passion and craftsmanship of our team members and the dedication of our farm families who make it all possible.”Prairie Farms, Hiland, and Hiland’s Belfonte brand each earned multiple wins in yogurt categories, reinforcing their reputations for excellence in cultured dairy.With hundreds of entries from across the nation and world, these results underscore the global reputation of Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy for quality, innovation, and farmer-owned excellence.For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.prairiefarms.com/wde2025 About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit www.prairiefarms.com Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland’s widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com

