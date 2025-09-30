Shining Moments by Kiwook Kim Wins Gold in A' Education Awards

Shining Moments

Innovative Korean Middle School Textbook Recognized for Excellence in Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of education design, has announced Shining Moments by Kiwook Kim as the Gold winner in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Shining Moments within the education industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative textbook design.Shining Moments stands out for its unique approach to engaging middle school students in Korea. By departing from traditional textbook formats and embracing a comic book style, the design captures the attention of its target audience and fosters a sense of familiarity. The warm illustrations depicting children's daily lives serve to spark interest and make learning more relatable, aligning with current trends in education that prioritize student engagement and emotional connection.The textbook's design features a range of innovative elements that contribute to its effectiveness as a learning tool. The use of analog illustrations with soft colors and incomplete details appeals to students' tastes, while the incorporation of colored foil, holographic effects, and silk epoxy adds visual interest and drama. The strategic application of bright Pantone colors ensures striking clarity in key sections, enhancing the overall learning experience.The recognition of Shining Moments by the A' Education Awards serves as a testament to the potential for innovative design to transform educational resources. By inspiring future projects that prioritize student engagement, emotional connection, and visual appeal, this award-winning textbook sets a new standard for excellence in the field. The Mirae-N Design Team, the creative force behind Shining Moments, is motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of education design and creating resources that truly resonate with learners.Shining Moments was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Creative Director Hyunji Son oversaw the project's vision, while Project Manager Kiwook Kim ensured smooth execution. Designer Jihye Yoon and Illustrator Jongmin Choi contributed their skills to create the textbook's distinctive visual style.Interested parties may learn more about Shining Moments and explore its innovative design at:About Kiwook KimKiwook Kim is a member of the Mirae-N Design Team, an expert group of designers at Mirae-N Company in the Republic of Korea. The team covers a wide range of design areas, including editorial, web, brand, communication, and space. They believe in the power of creative efforts to enrich people's lives by connecting thoughts and minds, constantly striving for better design across all domains.About MiraeNMiraeN is a textbook publishing company established in September 1948. With over seven decades of experience in the industry, MiraeN has been dedicated to producing high-quality educational materials for students in Korea. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in its collaboration with the Mirae-N Design Team to create engaging and effective learning resources like Shining Moments.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are selected based on their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, education industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary education designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities in the education and content design industries. By participating, entrants gain global recognition, exposure, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the education sector.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

