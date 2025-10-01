National Vessel Registry Center Corp. Sees Certificates Surge Alongside Boat Sales

Canadian Vessel Registry

As More Boats Are Sold, So Do Registration and Licence Applications

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a portal that assists with Canadian boat registration and licencing, has seen an increase in registrations throughout 2025. This coincides with the rise of boat sales through the year.According to “Statistics Canada,” which is the Canadian “national statistical office” which “ensures Canadians have the key information on Canada’s economy,” boat sales have been “good” through the first quarter of 2025.Statistics Canada found that “recreational vehicles at retail” (which includes boats), sold “2,156,831” in the first quarter of 2025 alone. While not all of those were boats, boats made up a very significant portion of the sales.During this same time, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. experienced an increase in the number of applications for boat registration in Canada through the site.The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. assists with the applications for registering and licencing boats. Canadian boats that will be used for commercial purposes and have a gross tonnage of 15 or more and are powered by an engine with 10 horsepower (7.5 kW) or more must be registered. Boats that will not be used commercially can be Licenced.“We’re grateful to see the Canadian boat industry continue to grow. Since the beginning, it’s been our goal to help make the registration and licencing process that much easier for Canadian boat owners,” said a spokesperson for the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.In addition to applications for a pleasure craft licence and registration, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. also provides applications for the Small Vessel Register , Historical Research/Transcripts, applications for a Bare-Boat Charter, as well as many other forms.For more information on Canadian boat sales, the Canadian Ship Registry, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.

