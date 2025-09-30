Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,174 in the last 365 days.

C.A. Imposes Sanctions for Relitigating Merits on Fee Appeal

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday imposed a $13,000 sanction on lawyer who, the court said, pursued a frivolous appeal of an attorney fee award in a case in which the clients’ lawsuit challenging the masking policies of a San Diego-area school district was declared a SLAPP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C.A. Imposes Sanctions for Relitigating Merits on Fee Appeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more