C.A. Imposes Sanctions for Relitigating Merits on Fee Appeal

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday imposed a $13,000 sanction on lawyer who, the court said, pursued a frivolous appeal of an attorney fee award in a case in which the clients’ lawsuit challenging the masking policies of a San Diego-area school district was declared a SLAPP.

