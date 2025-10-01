Texas Mechanic Ted Fox Unveils 'Mighty Mule' Experimental Pontiac Engine—Delivering Over Triple the Factory Horsepower

Ted Fox Mighty Mule Conceptual Drawing

Dyno-tested at three locations, the prototype posts 464 HP and 479 lb-ft while honoring late-’70s Pontiac heritage

For classic car fans, this is the best of both worlds—heritage styling with modern, reliable power, Ted’s work shows how innovation can revive platforms many had written off.” — Dr. Rob Garcia, PR Strategist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas fabricator and Pontiac specialist Ted Fox today announced the Mighty Mule, an experimental reinvention of Pontiac’s late-’70s V8 architecture that has posted jaw-dropping dyno numbers in prototype form. In tests conducted at three separate facilities, the Mighty Mule recorded 464 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, a dramatic leap from the stock 1979 Pontiac 301 V8’s approximately 140 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque.Engineered with re-designed internals, modern materials, and 3-D printed components, the Mighty Mule is built to showcase what’s possible when classic platforms meet contemporary design and manufacturing. While inspired by Pontiac heritage, the experimental package is being developed with cross-platform compatibility in mind, including potential applications beyond Pontiac and even select Ford models.“The Mighty Mule started as a simple question: "what if the 79 Pontiac spirit had today’s tools?” said Ted Fox, creator of the Mighty Mule and owner of Scooter’s Garage in Texas. “We set out to respect the look and soul of the late-’70s cars—but unleash performance that makes modern drivers grin.”Currently, the Mighty Mule remains a prototype/experimental program while Fox explores the path toward limited production and parts packages for builders and restorers.About the Mighty Mule (Experimental)The Mighty Mule is an experimental performance program from Texas mechanic Ted Fox, aiming to modernize classic Pontiac powerplants with contemporary engineering techniques while preserving period-correct character. Early prototype testing has demonstrated transformative gains over late-’70s factory output, with additional validation and development underway.MediumMedia ContactRob GarciaEmail: editor@shiftlifedesign.comPhone: 619-316-1856Scooter's Garage Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScootersGarage455 Editor’s note: Background on the Mighty Mule prototype, including dyno figures, methodology, and project roadmap, is available via a recent feature article. - https://medium.com/@dragonsgold76_14312/the-mighty-mule-texas-mechanics-pontiac-engine-reinvention-puts-1979-horsepower-to-shame-7567c9de4c22

