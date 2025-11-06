Emmy-Winning Duo Sean & Michele Kanan to Attend American Film Market to Promote BodyMan

Sean and Michele Kanan, Emmy award winning husband and wife team Cast Photo on set of "BodyMan" Martin Kove and Sean Kanan on set of "BodyMan"

It’s a story with real-world weight. We’re proud to share it with the AFM community and the global buyers looking for meaningful, high-impact films.” — Sean Kanan, Producer "BodyMan"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy Award-winning (Studio City) husband-and-wife team Sean and Michele Kanan will attend the American Film Market (AFM) from November 12–15, 2025, to promote their new collaborative project, BodyMan — a bold, female-driven political thriller tackling the fentanyl and trafficking crisis set against the backdrop of a heated Senatorial race in California.BodyMan marks a creative partnership between the two industry veterans. Written and produced by Sean and Michele, the film was directed by Michele Kanan, whose creative vision brings a powerful and emotionally charged story to life.The film features an all-star ensemble cast including:• Sean Kanan (Cobra Kai, The Bold and the Beautiful)• Jonathan Schaech (That Thing You Do!)• Emilio Rivera (Mayans M.C.)• Martin Kove (Cobra Kai, Rambo II)• Tom Arnold (True Lies)• Lochlyn Munro (Scary Movie, White Chicks)• Kate Monroe (Saving Mike Dolbow)Their production company, Flip Creative Media, is proud to sponsor the Buyer’s Lounge at this year’s AFM, providing a welcoming space for creative networking and industry collaboration.Sean Kanan will be available for press interviews on November 12 and 13, while Michele Kanan will attend November 12 through 16 for meetings, panels, and continued press opportunities.“BodyMan is a project close to our hearts,” said Michele Kanan. “We wanted to create a gripping story that reflects both courage and corruption — and the human cost of the crises we see every day.”For interview requests and press opportunities, please contact Rob Garcia at Garcia Global Media.________________________________________About Flip Creative Media:Flip Creative Media is a Los Angeles–based production company founded by Sean and Michele Kanan. The company focuses on compelling, character-driven stories that combine entertainment with social relevance.Media Contact:Rob Garcia, Media DirectorGarcia Global MediaP- (619) 316-1856E- Editor@ShiftLifeDesign.com

Sean Kanan Promo Video for AFM Event

