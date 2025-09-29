Santa Salutes brings cheer year-round to Veterans

The halls of the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) Community Living Center (CLC) filled with cheer as Santa Claus made his rounds, not just for the holiday, but as part of a new year-round initiative designed to brighten the days of Veterans in the CLC and Hospice units.

The program, Santa Salutes, is the first of its kind in VA and was launched by the WPBVAHCS earlier this year. The monthly visits feature Santa, his elves and bags of gifts delivered to Veterans, many of whom are long-term residents.

“This program is all about hope, joy and gratitude for our Veterans,” said Shawn Montgomery, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “It’s not just about one day a year. It’s about showing our Veterans that they are remembered and appreciated every month.”

Santa, portrayed by Air Force Veteran and volunteer Tim Fernan, said the goal is to expand the program nationwide.

Bringing joy to Veterans

“My hope is that Santa Salutes spreads across the country to every VA facility,” Fernan said. “These Veterans have given so much, and if we can bring them a little happiness, even just for a day, it is worth it. I’m thankful to Shawn Montgomery and the entire West Palm Beach VA team for supporting this idea.”

For the Air Force Veteran and CLC resident Edward Cony, the visit from Santa was a welcome surprise.

“This means a lot,” Cony said. “It makes me feel remembered and appreciated.”

Another resident, Army Veteran Juan Sanchez, also shared his joy at the visit: “It felt good to see Santa today. It brought back some old holiday memories, and it reminded me that you are never too old to feel that kind of happiness.”

The program not only supports Veterans, but also their families. William Fornaro Jr., who has been the caregiver for his father, retired Army Veteran William Fornaro Sr., said the visit made a meaningful impact.

“This was a wonderful surprise, especially on this scale,” Fornaro Jr. said. “To see so many Veterans, families, and staff come together for something like this, it is uplifting. My father does not always express his feelings, but I know he appreciates it. He has made friends here, and this kind of event makes him feel part of a community.”

Fornaro Jr. also expressed that the program brings him peace of mind knowing his father is cared for in a supportive environment.

“It was not easy to place him in the CLC, but I appreciate that VA is doing a good job taking care of him,” he said. “These programs, whether it is the birthday celebrations or Santa Salutes, show that the staff are really making an effort to treat Veterans with dignity and joy.”

For Montgomery, that’s the mission

“Santa Salutes is about honoring the service and sacrifices of our Veterans in a very human, heartfelt way,” Montgomery said. “We want them to feel celebrated, not forgotten.”

As Santa packed up his sleigh of gifts at the end of the day, Fernan looked around the room filled with smiles and laughter.

“This is what it’s all about,” Fernan said. “Bringing cheer to the men and women who gave us so much. And we’re just getting started.”

This article was originally published on the West Palm Beach Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.