Support, connect with Veterans for Buddy Check Week

In support of The STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, VA established the national Veteran Buddy Checks to encourage peer-to-peer connections among Veterans and their families to help reduce isolation, support peers in crisis, offer connections to care, and increase access to both care and benefits in VA and the community. VA’s Veteran Buddy Check Week is planned for Oct. 20 – 24, 2025, along with special Buddy Check sessions at MCON (Military Conference) 2025.

A simple, genuine conversation can go a long way, in-person or virtually. Start making connections by asking how your buddies are doing, if they need anything, or inviting them to an event or activity in your community. Keeping up with social ties can be as simple as calling on the phone, emailing, texting or making time for a visit. Everyone can participate by checking in and providing a listening ear to the Veterans in their life.

You already know the camaraderie of military life. Why not continue that tradition year round through regular buddy checks?

Explore VA’s National Veteran Buddy Check effort to learn more, access valuable resources—including training modules and the Buddy Check Outreach Kit—and subscribe to Buddy Check emails to receive additional tools to support your Buddy Checks.

Take the pledge: Talk to 10, be a buddy

All Veterans are encouraged to take the pledge to talk to 10 fellow Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. The goal is to increase Veteran connections and education around peer wellness, while improving mental health, promoting suicide prevention and increasing access to VA resources. If you’re unable to reach out to 10 people, every contact is still incredibly valuable to those individuals. By taking the pledge, subscribing to resources and connecting throughout the year, you can make a meaningful difference.

Take the pledge today.

Providing support and resources

Be prepared! Many of your buddies may be doing well, while others may need some encouragement to seek help.