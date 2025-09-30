Chasing the next healing

At nearly 60-years old, James Obermesik has lived through more than most. He served four years in the Air Force, endured dozens of surgeries and weathered the pain of a fractured family. For a time, his spirit broke under the weight of it all. But today, he’s still standing, still fighting and slowly learning how to live again, discovering, perhaps for the first time, that he deserves to.

That’s because, since his teenage years, smoking and drinking was his vice of choice, and they had taken a toll.

Struggling with addiction and mental health

Substances crept more into his hands as Obermesik returned from service with an honorable discharge and an injured back. He spiraled into drugs, into deeper depression, into survival mode.

Despite his longing for a clean way forward, he spiraled into darkness after service, constantly chasing the next high.

Today, Obermesik is clear-eyed and candid, sitting in the safety of the VA Medical Center. “If it weren’t for this place,” he said, “I’d be dead. No question.”

From 1995 to 2023, Obermesik was misdiagnosed, mis prescribed and misunderstood. It was not until 2024 that he received a proper mental health diagnosis: bipolar disorder.

A miracle changed everything

With the right treatment, everything changed. “It was like a miracle,” he said. “Suddenly, the impulses weren’t winning anymore. For the first time in decades, I had control.”

Obermesik had cycled through shelters, psychiatric hospitals and temporary programs for years. But nothing stuck, not until a social worker at Fort Pierce VA Clinic asked a simple question: “Are you a Veteran?”

That moment triggered a chain of events that led Obermesik to the West Palm Beach VA and to the Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans program.

It wasn’t easy for him. The Domiciliary is a place of structure, healing and accountability. But Obermesik knew what was at stake.

“If it were not for my sister and a social worker at VA, I wouldn’t have gotten the help I really needed. I thought I was coming here to lose my freedom, but what I really lost were my chains. I know what it’s like to live for the next high. Now, I want to live for the next healing,” he shared, nearing the completion of his Domiciliary program.

From being surrounded by drugs and regrets to now protecting his peace, take it from the Air Force Veteran: There is always a chance to turn things around.

“For anyone reading this, if you are a Veteran and you are in the darkness, I want you to know: VA saved my life,” he added. “There is an SOS being sent out. But only you can choose to answer it. If you want to grab that life vest, just once more, VA is there. But you must take the first step.”

The Domiciliary Program was established in the late 1860’s and now serves as an active clinical treatment and rehabilitation program for Veterans across VA. Learn more about VA Homeless Programs.