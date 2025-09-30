VA driver rehabilitation programs restore independence for Veterans

For Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran Trivero Wilson, the road to recovery meant more than medical care—it meant regaining the ability to drive. Paralyzed from the chest down after a 2005 combat injury, Wilson worked with specialists at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida, to train on adaptive driving systems through VA’s Driver Rehabilitation Program.

“Being able to drive again means everything to me,” Wilson shared. “It gives me the freedom to go where I want, when I want, without relying on anyone else. It’s a game-changer.”

Wilson’s training included advanced driving simulators, customized equipment evaluations and hands-on instruction in modified vehicles, preparing him to operate a truck equipped with adaptive technology. For him, driving again isn’t just about mobility—it’s about confidence and independence.

Wilson’s story reflects the broader reach of VA’s Driver Rehabilitation Programs, which serve Veterans and service members across the country. Since their beginnings in 1946, and with a congressional mandate in 1975, these programs have grown into a network of 50 sites nationwide, offering three levels of care:

Basic Programs provide driver evaluations and training using simple adaptive aids.

Low Tech Programs introduce mechanical adaptive controls to help Veterans with mobility limitations.

High Tech Programs integrate cutting-edge computerized systems into vehicles for Veterans with complex needs.

VA also hosts the National Driver Rehabilitation Training Course, ensuring that Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) therapists across the system are trained in the latest adaptive driving technologies.

These efforts are further supported by the VA Automobile Adaptive Equipment Benefit Program, which helps eligible Veterans fund necessary vehicle modifications. Together, these resources ensure Veterans can continue their journeys confidently and safely.

For Wilson and thousands of other Veterans, VA’s Driver Rehabilitation Programs represent far more than vehicle modifications—they fulfill a renewed sense of independence, dignity and the ability to live life on their own terms.