NEQSOL Holding Inaugurates Modern School for 1,200 Students in Hokmeli Settlement

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new state-of-the-art school, funded by NEQSOL Holding, has been officially inaugurated in the Hokmeli settlement of the Absheron District. The project, financed as part of NEQSOL Holding’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to advancing education and creating opportunities for future generations.

The modern school will provide education for more than 1,200 students. Designed and constructed to international standards, the facility includes technology and STEAM classrooms, laboratories, ICT rooms, an assembly hall, a library, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and dedicated spaces for inclusive education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan, Idris Isayev, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan; Abdin Farzaliyev, Head of the Absheron District Executive Authority, as well as parents, students, and local community members.

“Education is the foundation of sustainable development, and one of the most meaningful investments any society can make. By supporting projects such as Hokmeli school, we are creating modern learning environments that equip children with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive in the future. At NEQSOL Holding, we are proud to stand behind projects that empower the next generation and contribute to long-term social progress,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“Supporting education is a cornerstone of our CSR policy. Our approach is to contribute to the entire cycle of lifelong learning – from kindergartens and schools to vocational and higher education, inclusive education and accessibility, and continuous workplace learning,” noted Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

“Education plays a vital role in the development of society. The newly opened Hokmeli school is a special project, built with the financing of NEQSOL Holding, designed with a unique concept, and constructed in line with modern standards, without state funding,” said Idris Isayev, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

Abdin Farzaliyev, Head of the Absheron District Executive Authority, added:

“The rapid development of education infrastructure in Absheron continues, and the opening of this school will make a significant contribution to improving learning conditions for students across the district.”

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group with operations in more than 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, construction, and mining sectors. Guided by its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, the Group invests in projects that create lasting value for communities and contribute to the development of future generations.

