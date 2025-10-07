Travel South USA and Hays Travel Unite to Share the Sounds, Flavours, and Spirit of the American South with UK Explorers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel South USA, the official regional marketing organization dedicated to positioning the American South as a premier global destination, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agent. Together, they will bring the charm, culture, and hospitality of the Southern United States to UK travelers through an innovative, music-driven campaign: “Sounds of the South.”“The American South offers an unforgettable mix of music, food, history, and hospitality,” said Mark Ezell, Board Chair of Travel South USA and Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Partnering with Hays Travel enables us to share those stories directly with UK travelers and invite them to experience the South’s unique spirit. Our Global Innovation Challenge campaign leverages deep travel marketing experience and cutting-edge creative techniques to deliver a campaign that stands out, cuts through the clutter, and drives engagement from initial interest to booking.”The centerpiece of the partnership is Sounds of the South, an immersive creative campaign designed to spark wanderlust and bring the South’s soul to life before travelers even book their trip, featuring Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with city partners Tupelo, Huntsville, Sevierville, Mobile and Raleigh.“Music is at the heart of the Southern experience,” said Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Hays Travel: “Through ‘Sounds of the South,’ our customers can experience that magic right here in the UK, before they even set foot on a plane. In collaboration with our partners at Travel South USA we have curated a selection of spectacular trips and itineraries that showcase the one-of-a-kind experiences our customers can expect of the Southern States.” Sounds of the South Tours & Holidays 2025/2026 | USA Holidays - Hays Travel Key campaign elements include:• New microsite with dedicated LANDING PAGE that brings the Southern States to life through richer content, from video to itineraries, along with an e-commerce and booking engine.• Curated Spotify Playlist – Featuring emerging and iconic artists across genres like Country, Blues, Jazz, Rock, and Bluegrass, this playlist invites listeners to scan a QR code and instantly connect to the Southern soundscape.• High-Impact Digital Out of Home (DOOH) – Eye-catching digital billboards and branch window displays across the UK featuring ‘Sounds of the South’ branding and scannable QR codes.• Targeted Video & Social Media – Short-form video stories, YouTube ads, and Meta campaigns showcasing music-filled moments• Direct Mail Postcards – Featuring playlist highlights and exclusive travel deals to entice a new wave of Southern explorers.###About Travel South USATravel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governors’ Association. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Tourism ranks as one of the top industries in the area, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $220 billion in visitor spending, generating 1.56 million direct jobs, and more than $15.5 billion in state and local taxes.About Hays TravelHays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent, with over 500 branches across the UK and 4,500 employees. Customers trust Hays Travel for its friendly and professional colleagues, and it was voted the nation’s favourite for a second year, winning three gold awards at the British Travel Awards 2024: Best National Travel Retailer, Best Travel Agency for Cruise Holidays, and Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money.Hays Travel is a family-owned business that values its people, customers, and the communities where it operates. The group is committed to training and developing its people, which this year include more than 600 apprentices and graduates, and each year every branch receives £500 to invest in local causes.The Hays Travel Foundation has donated over £2m to help young people reach their potential across health, sport, the arts, and education.Media ContactHays TravelJane PeverleyHead of CommunicationsJane.peverley@hays-travel.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.