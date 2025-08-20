TENNESSEE TOURISM COMMISSIONER MARK EZELL NAMED CHAIRMAN OF TRAVEL SOUTH USA

Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will serve as the new Chairman of Travel South USA , the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southern United States. The nonprofit organization promotes travel to and within its member states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Travel South USA’s mission is to establish the South as a top-tier global destination through marketing, sales, public relations and strategic partnerships.“It is a true honor. I’m grateful and excited to serve as the new Chairman of Travel South USA, and partner with my fellow state travel directors from the southern states that make up this incredible organization,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “As we reflect on six decades of momentum, we stay inspired and committed to our group’s cooperation and how the collective strength of shared resources has both guided and shaped the strong growth of our region. Together, we’ve built a legacy grounded in partnership, purpose and impact.”Travel South USA's two signature events, Travel South International Showcase and Travel South Global Media Marketplace, are cornerstone platforms for hosting valued tour operators and journalists to showcase the best of what the region has to offer. Its Global Partner Programming continues to deliver impressive returns on investment through dedicated, year-round consumer and trade initiatives. The Global Innovation Challenge is a shining example of best-in-class cooperative marketing, offering states and city DMOs the opportunity to pool resources and amplify their presence across digital, print and social channels, as well as during event marketing opportunities.Travel South USA continues to deepen relationships with long-standing partners and building new ones with organizations like Brand USA, Michelin North America, Inc., Delta Air Lines, Miles Partnerships, the U.S. Travel Association, Rhythms of the South, International Inbound Travel Association, Tourism Economics, Longwoods International, and Esra Calvert Consulting. Commissioner Mark Ezell’s role as the new chairman of Travel South USA will be to work alongside Travel South USA, state travel directors and partnership organizations to help drive growth, innovation and prosperity in the South, showcasing the authentic culinary scene, music, culture and outdoor experiences that define the region to a global audience. Travel South USA’s shared vision with Southern states is to reach $10 billion international spending to ensure the world knows the American South as a must-visit destination.ABOUT TRAVEL SOUTH USATravel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governor’s Conference. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Tourism ranks throughout the region as one of the top industries behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $220 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.56 million direct jobs, and more than $15.5 billion in state and local taxes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.