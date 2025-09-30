Christian Hip Hop's BOOST 95.5 Hits the Top in St. Louis

BOOST 95.5 has claimed the top spot in Hip Hop across St. Louis airwaves.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its history, BOOST 95.5 has claimed the top spot in Hip Hop across St. Louis airwaves. BOOST 95.5, which proudly carries the slogan “Hip Hop Built Different,” is the locally owned flagship station of the BOOST Radio network.Unlike many other stations, BOOST is listener-supported rather than advertising-driven, allowing it to focus on community impact and uplifting music. The audience growth for BOOST in St. Louis is rooted in its heart for the community. This year alone, the station has been on the ground at school supply drives, neighborhood festivals, block parties, charity 5Ks, and countless other local events—meeting an incredible 40,191 listeners face-to-face. With a small but passionate team of local DJs, BOOST is more than just a radio station; it’s a neighbor, showing up where people live, work, and celebrate. By listening closely and responding quickly to feedback, BOOST continues to build authentic connections that make St. Louis feel seen, heard, and valued."While the music and programming are clearly faith-based, BOOST welcomes listeners from all walks of life,” said Sandi Brown, President of BOOST. “You don’t have to be a Christian to appreciate Hip Hop that builds up the community and culture.”BOOST 95.5 features a core lineup of artists that includes Lecrae, Forrest Frank, indie tribe, KB, Anike, and NF. BOOST’s success marks a milestone for Gateway Creative Broadcasting, the St. Louis nonprofit that launched BOOST in 2014 as a sister station to 99.1 JOY FM. After moving to 95.5 FM in January 2021 to better serve the region, BOOST has steadily gained traction. It is now the most listened-to hip-hop radio outlet in the city, surpassing the market's mainstream outlets, including iHeart Media's 100.3 the Beat and Audacy's Hot 98.7.About BOOST Radio: BOOST Radio, part of Gateway Creative Broadcasting, launched in 2014 with the mission of delivering Hip Hop that inspires, encourages, and builds community. Headquartered in St. Louis, BOOST 95.5 is the flagship station of the BOOST Radio network, which spans over 20 stations in 13 states. Learn more at myboostnation.com

