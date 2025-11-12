8-Time Grammy Winner Carrie Underwood's Gown Joins New Exhibit at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music

Carrie Underwood wears a Monique Lhuillier dress for her "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman" concert special. This dress is now on display at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carrie Underwood The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame unveils a new display with a stunning gown from Carrie Underwood

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one month after opening its doors, The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame unveils a new display featuring a stunning gown, designed by Monique Lhuillier, from 8-time GRAMMYAward winner Carrie Underwood.The dress on display was worn by Underwood during her concert special "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman." With its debut on Easter Sunday 2021, this livestream performance offered encouragement to a world still reeling from the global pandemic. Performing her inspirational album "My Savior" on the historic Ryman Auditorium stage, Underwood appeared radiant in a floral, full-skirted gown as she shared the stage with CeCe Winans, Buddy Greene, Gordon Mote, and Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE.It’s fitting that the gown—first seen just blocks from the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music—has now found its home here. The "My Savior" album went on to win the 2022 GRAMMYAward for Best Roots Gospel Album. Reflecting on these beloved hymns, Underwood has said, “This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist.” Most recently, she performed at the 2025 GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena, joining Ben Fuller for their special collaboration, “If It Was Up To Me.” Underwood previously won 2 GMA Dove Awards, her first in 2006 for “Jesus, Take the Wheel” for Country Recorded Song Of The Year, and again in 2021 for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for her song “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” featuring CeCe Winans, from her "My Savior" album.On October 3, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music officially opened its doors with a packed ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state and local dignitaries, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Councilman Jacob Kupin, Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, and Councilwoman Joy Styles. The celebration also welcomed industry leaders, GMA Board members, GMA President Jackie Patillo, and the Museum’s founding Executive Director, Steve Gilreath. Artists such as Natalie Grant, Dr. Bobby Jones, Terrain, and Rachael Lampa were also in attendance. The Museum’s debut has been met with enthusiastic media coverage—Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy reported live from the Museum on opening day, and features have appeared in Billboard, The Tennessean, NPR, WPLN’s This Is Nashville, Religion News Service, and more.ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF CHRISTIAN & GOSPEL MUSIC AND MIKE CURB PRESENTS GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME: The Museum opened its doors in October 2025 in downtown Nashville and is a must-see family destination. Designed to honor the legacy and future of Christian & Gospel music, the museum combines innovative technology with live experiences to unite faith and music like never before. From personal testimonies to iconic recordings, The C&G invites every visitor to experience the gospel in sound, spirit, and story. Visit https://cgmmuseum.org and the C&G social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest information.ABOUT GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION & FOUNDATION: Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. The GMA serves the richly diverse creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry by preserving the legacies of those who’ve gone before us and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards, GMA Easter Celebration, and GMA Christmas Celebration, which reaches millions of people around the world annually.ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She is the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, including eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 95 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and has won over 100 major awards, including 8 GRAMMYAwards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, as she founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. She became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021, where her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses through April 2025, the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist. Her concert special, “CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION,” is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She has starred in the show open for primetime television’s #1 program, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, for 12 consecutive seasons, and will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show “American Idol,” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.

