Flautist Katie Dancer to perform at Discovery Center in Kansas City Oct. 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a unique evening of music and nature when Katie Dancer performs her Flute Journey Concert on Friday, Oct. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

This free concert combines beautiful solo flute music with stories and footage of Dancer’s outdoor adventures. Through each piece of music and personal narrative, the audience is invited to imagine they are joining her on hiking, biking, kayaking, and backpacking journeys.

No registration is required, and this concert is recommended for adults as well as children ages 6 and older.

For more information, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211529. The Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Avenue in Kansas City. Questions about the event can be directed to the nature center by calling 816-759-7300.