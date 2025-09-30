TBI Welcomes New Electronic Storage Detection K-9

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new, four-legged tool in the fight against crime in Tennessee.

His name is Marvel, a 17-month-old, black Labrador Retriever with a specially-trained ability to sniff out electronic storage devices such as hard drives, flash drives, and micro-SD cards less than a millimeter thick – which may hold critical evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.

Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9s can be vital to investigations as these devices can easily be overlooked by human eyes, especially when hidden in wall cracks, clothing, or ceiling tiles, or tossed into boxes, dirty laundry, open fields, water, or the garbage. These devices are less likely to elude detection by Marvel, who has been trained to detect a chemical compound used on practically all these devices.

“Marvel will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”

Marvel was trained by Todd Jordan of Jordan Detection K-9 in Indianapolis and provided to the Bureau in a partnership with the United States Secret Service. When not utilizing his ESD capabilities, Marvel will serve as a comfort companion to both law enforcement officers and the public, such as child victims. He will also assist in stress diffusion and show off his skills to school and civic groups.

“Electronic detection dogs provide a unique investigative capability to law enforcement agencies that enhances their ability to detect and find electronic storage devices that contain crucial evidence,” said Joshua Fisher, assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Nashville Field Office. “The U.S. Secret Service is proud to support the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation through the addition of K9 Marvel and the provided training at the agency’s National Computer Forensics Institute. We value our close and continued partnership with TBI.”

Marvel and his partner, TBI Special Agent Claire Haldewang, will be available to assist in cases across the state with a primary focus on those involving Internet Crimes Against Children. SA Haldewang joined the TBI in 2023 and currently serves in the Bureau’s Technology and Innovation Division as a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad in the Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. SA Haldewang and Marvel are based out of TBI Headquarters in Nashville.

Marvel is the TBI’s second ESD K9. His predecessor, K9 Zeus, retired earlier this year.

