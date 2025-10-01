81% Face Data Challenges—New Research Highlights How Leaders Will Win in 2026

Marketing Leaders Lean on Intent Signals, Diverse Data Sources, and Clean Data to Improve Timing, Relevance, and Results

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions released The 2026 B2C Marketing Audience Building Report , a new research report on how B2C and D2C marketers are using data to build high-performing customer audiences in an increasingly saturated landscape.The research, conducted in partnership with Ascend2, found that 81% of marketers say they are held back by data challenges, with the biggest hurdles being a lack of accurate data for personalization (57%) and the struggle to combine data from various sources (47%).Leaders who succeed in overcoming these challenges are diversifying data sources, applying intent data, and maintaining data quality to improve timing, relevance, and results.Key Highlights* Data Diversity Matters: While first-party data remains heavily used (63%), there have been significant jumps in the use of third-party data (up 6% to 31%) and intent data (up 7% to 36%) from 2024 to 2025. Top performers are 2.6× more likely to use intent data extensively (51% vs. 19%) and combine first, second, third, and zero-party sources.* Intent Data as a Multiplier: Marketers who significantly use both first-party and intent data see more benefits across the board. They are more likely to report gains in personalization (34% vs. 22%) and customer acquisition (37% vs. 28%).* Data Hygiene is a Priority: Improving data quality is a top priority for 58% of marketers, an increase from 54% last year. 75% of top performers use data hygiene tools (vs. 51% of others) and are 5× more likely to be very satisfied with data quality (65% vs. 13%).“Marketers are under more pressure than ever to be timely and relevant,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM Solutions. “This research shows that the most effective strategies don’t rely on one type of data alone. As marketers look ahead to 2026, it’s clear that success will rely on the ability to combine different data sources and use those insights to understand what audiences actually want and need.”PGM Solutions helps marketers put these findings into practice. By combining first-party enrichment with consumer, mover, property, and intent signals, PGM delivers the data foundation needed to build stronger segments, activate campaigns across channels, and drive measurable improvements in acquisition, retention, and personalization.“Marketers don’t need more data; they need actionable data,” added Larisa Bedgood, Head of Marketing at PGM Solutions. “The leaders in this study are combining first-party data with intent data. Through this approach, they’re able to build high-impact audiences and proactively manage their data hygiene for reliable insights and targeting precision.”Methodology: Findings are based on a July 2025 survey of 260 U.S. B2C and D2C marketing professionals in organizations with $25M or more in annual revenue, fielded by Ascend2 in partnership with PGM Solutions.About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions delivers actionable data that helps brands achieve smarter targeting and measurable results across channels. With deep expertise in first-party data, consumer intelligence, and audience development, PGM specializes in insights on new movers, homebuyers, and properties—along with high-performing segments built around in-market intent. For more information, visit the PGM Solutions website

