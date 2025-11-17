PGM Solutions and Nearmap Partnership Expands Access to Real-Time Property Intelligence

Home Factors

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions and Nearmap today announced a new partnership that brings Home Factors unique data insights to the Betterview platform by Nearmap, giving insurers greater visibility into property risk by providing a unified view of both the interior and exterior of a home.Through this integration, insurance carriers, MGAs, and reinsurers can access Home Factors property data such as electrical system capacity, plumbing system leak risk, water intrusion likelihood, and foundation integrity within the Betterview platform. By combining Nearmap high-resolution aerial imagery and AI-powered exterior insights with Home Factors’ unique interior data, insurers gain a clear and easy way to access property condition, enabling faster and better underwriting, more accurate pricing, and a more transparent and proactive customer relationship.“Home Factors gives insurers the clearest, most complete view of a home’s condition, uniquely the interior,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing of PGM Solutions. “Partnering with Nearmap combines the best of both interior and exterior insights for evaluating the risk of the entire home. Together, we’re helping carriers make faster, smarter, more profitable decisions with data they can trust.”Home Factors provides 89 predictive property attributes in market today. The partnership enables Nearmap customers to easily access this intelligence through the platform they already use, minimizing IT lift and reducing underwriting time by bringing relevant data into a singular, familiar platform.With a combined view of interior and exterior property intelligence, this partnership empowers insurers to:• Enable a more precise quoting, rating, and risk assessment for residential homes through deeper property-level insights.• Accelerate underwriting with streamlined, immediate data access.• Build more transparent and proactive customer relationships through actionable insights that help homeowners reduce risk before damage occurs.“Our customers depend on Nearmap for accuracy and consistency,” said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. “By integrating Home Factors via the Betterview Partner Connect program, we’re giving them another layer of trusted intelligence to help insurers see what’s happening above from both outside and inside the home.”Through the Betterview Partner Connect program, insurers can access 2,500+ geospatial data points per property from dozens of trusted partners all within the Betterview platform. All data can be used and flagged with the Nearmap property insights to enhance risk assessment and streamline underwriting. Today, adding Home Factors data, Nearmap is delivering a new standard in real-time property intelligence, helping insurers make better, faster, and fairer decisions for every home they cover.About Home FactorsHome Factors, powered by PGM Solutions, delivers advanced property intelligence that gives insurers a clearer view of risk, inside and out. By combining exclusive access to over 90% of U.S. homebuyers with rich exterior and interior property attributes, Home Factors enables carriers, MGAs, and reinsurers to make faster, more precise underwriting and pricing decisions. With insights into foundation condition, window condition, electrical systems, water intrusion, piping, and more, Home Factors provides the depth and clarity needed to lower loss ratios and drive profitable growth.For more information, visit HomeFactors.com About NearmapNearmap is the location intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers to create meaningful change in the world. The Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms by Nearmap are integrated technology solutions built for insurers applying proprietary AI and computer vision to high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data, generating highly accurate property intelligence. Insurance companies are empowered with on-demand insights throughout the policy lifecycle that increase quoting speed and accuracy, optimize underwriting efficiency, enhance property risk mitigation, and expedite claims. Nearmap is the only full-stack provider of location intelligence—from camera, to capture, to processing, as utilized in the Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms.For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com/solutions/insurance

