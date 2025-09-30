Treasury on registration for 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement lock-ups
Online registrations for the 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) lock-ups are now open. The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the MTBPS in Parliament on 12 November 2025 at 14:00.
The lock-ups offer members of the media and economists an opportunity to engage with the MTBPS documents under embargo ahead of the Minister’s speech. Lock-ups end when the Minister of Finance starts speaking in Parliament, which is also the time that the lock-up embargo will be lifted.
To register, please follow the link provided below. Important instructions and lock-up rules for both Pretoria and Cape Town can be found on the registration link. It is important to familiarise yourself with these lock-up rules to ensure a seamless participation in the lock-ups.
Registration link: 2025 MTBPS
Registration closes on Thursday, 30 October 2025, at 16:00.
Enquiries:
E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.