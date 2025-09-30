Treasury on registration for 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement lock-ups

Online registrations for the 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) lock-ups are now open. The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the MTBPS in Parliament on 12 November 2025 at 14:00.

The lock-ups offer members of the media and economists an opportunity to engage with the MTBPS documents under embargo ahead of the Minister’s speech. Lock-ups end when the Minister of Finance starts speaking in Parliament, which is also the time that the lock-up embargo will be lifted.

To register, please follow the link provided below. Important instructions and lock-up rules for both Pretoria and Cape Town can be found on the registration link. It is important to familiarise yourself with these lock-up rules to ensure a seamless participation in the lock-ups.

Registration link: 2025 MTBPS

Registration closes on Thursday, 30 October 2025, at 16:00.

Enquiries:

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates