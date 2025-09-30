Eskom on Kusile Unit 6 unlocking full 9600MW capacity across Eskom’s flagship stations

Eskom is pleased to confirm that Unit 6 at Kusile Power Station has officially entered commercial operation, marking the successful completion of Eskom’s Build Programme. This milestone is a key component of the Generation Recovery Plan and ends the construction of South Africa’s two supercritical coal-fired power stations—Medupi and Kusile.

Together, these stations form the backbone of the country’s baseload electricity supply. With Unit 6 now online, Kusile and Medupi can deliver a combined 9 600MW when operating at full capacity, significantly strengthening South Africa’s electricity supply.

Commercial operation indicates that the unit has passed all required testing and optimisation phases and is now fully integrated into Eskom’s operational fleet. Although the unit has been supplying electricity to the grid since its synchronisation on 23 March 2025, its contribution had not been reflected in official reporting until now. From this point onward, Unit 6’s output will be included in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) calculations, contributing to Eskom’s overall performance metrics.

This achievement also marks a key milestone in Eskom’s strategic goal to add 2 500MW of new capacity to the grid by March 2025 and represents a major step in completing one of the largest infrastructure projects in South Africa’s history.

“The successful commissioning of Unit 6 adds 800MW to the grid and completes our twelve-unit Megaprojects fleet. We extend our gratitude to employees and contractors for their commitment and perseverance in delivering this milestone. Despite the many challenges along the way, the successful handover of Unit 6 reflects the team’s resilience and dedication. We look forward to the added stability these megawatts will bring,” said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom Group Executive for Generation.

“Achieving commercial operation of Unit 6 within the planned timeframe is a testament to Eskom’s disciplined execution of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan. This milestone not only completes the Kusile build programme but also reinforces Eskom’s commitment to restoring energy security, enhancing grid stability, and investing in infrastructure that supports South Africa’s long-term economic growth. Since its synchronisation in March, Unit 6 has consistently met performance benchmarks, contributed to grid reliability, and helped meet electricity demand 97% of the time,” said Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane.

“Medupi and Kusile will remain central to South Africa’s electricity supply for many years to come. Both stations are designed for an operational lifespan of approximately 50 years. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also accelerating efforts to expand our renewable energy portfolio to complement our baseload infrastructure. This is part of our broader strategy to repower the grid and reduce overall emissions,” added Marokane.

Kusile Power Station is the first in South Africa—and on the African continent—to implement Wet Flue Gas Desulphurisation (WFGD) technology. This ensures compliance with air quality standards and aligns with global best practices to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

Eskom remains committed to executing its Generation Operational Recovery Plan, enhancing governance, and future-proofing the organisation to ensure energy security, economic growth, and long-term sustainability for South Africa and the broader sub-Saharan region.

