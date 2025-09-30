Second Amendment Challenge Brought by Investigator in Illinois Federal Court

Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan

Investigator files pro se lawsuit in Illinois federal court over concealed carry and firearms restrictions.

This was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Illinois trusts me to train and supervise armed professionals, yet denies me the same right of personal protection” — Kyle Corrigan, M.S., CIFI

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investigator and firearms instructor Kyle Corrigan , founder of Bright Line Investigations LLC , has filed a pro se civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Springfield Division, against Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly in his official capacity. The case is titled Corrigan v. Kelly, Case No. 3:2025-cv-03286, and was filed September 23, 2025. The matter is before Presiding Judge Colleen R. Lawless with Referring Judge Douglas J. Quivey.The complaint alleges that Illinois law unconstitutionally bars nonresidents from applying for concealed carry licenses, even when they hold valid Illinois firearm credentials. Corrigan is a licensed Illinois firearms instructor, a licensed Illinois private detective, the licensee in charge of a licensed Illinois detective agency, a longtime firearm control card holder, a valid FOID card holder, and a federally licensed firearms manufacturer and National Firearms Act taxpayer. Despite these credentials, he is prohibited from applying for a concealed carry license solely because of residency.The filing also challenges Illinois’ categorical bans on short barreled rifles, short barreled shotguns, and suppressors, which are permitted under federal law for qualified licensees but are prohibited under Illinois law except for law enforcement officers. The complaint argues that these bans violate both the Second Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause.Corrigan’s lawsuit recounts events during his attendance at the World Association of Detectives Centennial Conference in Chicago earlier this month. While present with his family, Corrigan was prohibited under Illinois law from carrying a firearm despite his credentials. On September 5, 2025, a smash and grab robbery occurred at the Rolex store on Michigan Avenue near the conference. Corrigan’s minor son observed individuals in ski masks circling the area before the crime took place. The complaint alleges that Illinois’ restrictions left Corrigan and his family defenseless during a real and immediate threat, even though Illinois authorizes him to supervise and train armed professionals through his licensed detective agency.Corrigan’s claims are brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and assert violations of the Second Amendment, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Privileges and Immunities Clause. The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, asking the court to prohibit enforcement of the residency requirement and the categorical bans, and to order the State Police to accept and process his applications.The case has been designated as a civil rights action, with a jury trial demanded by the plaintiff. Court scheduling orders are expected following preliminary review.About Bright Line InvestigationsBright Line Investigations LLC, founded in 2014, is a licensed multi state private detective and security agency providing investigative services, surveillance, firearms training, and expert witness testimony across the Midwest. Led by Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan, the firm partners with attorneys, insurers, and private clients, while also supporting academic and legislative initiatives to advance professional standards in the investigative and protective services industry.

