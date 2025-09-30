Lincoln County Deputies Documented Appearing as Prosecutors in Court Proceedings

Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan Court Record Minutes Confirming UPL of Lincoln County Sheriff's Lt. Tolleffson & Judge Galen Bayne-Allison Presiding Lincoln County Courthouse

Deputies appeared as prosecutors during an Aug. 25, 2025, Lincoln County hearing. A Sept. 22 motion to dismiss cited unauthorized practice of law.

Depending on the judge, the Court Officer may negotiate with a defendant on a case and present that agreement to the court, or request dismissal of a citation.” — Chief Deputy Tyler Iverson - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

MERRILL, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Records obtained by Kyle Corrigan , Chief Investigator of Bright Line Investigations LLC , following traffic stops on July 17, 2025, have brought to light a longstanding practice in Lincoln County. Court records and official correspondence confirm that deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have appeared on behalf of the State in traffic court proceedings for nearly 20 years.Traffic citations in Case No. 25TR823 and 25TR855 (Lincoln County Circuit Court) list District Attorney Kristopher Ellis as the prosecuting attorney of record. However, in a records response, Chief Deputy Tyler Iverson explained: “Depending on the judge, the Court Officer may negotiate with a defendant on a case and present that agreement to the court, or request dismissal of a citation.”The office of the District Attorney is vested with the responsibility and duty (R&D) to prosecute cases on behalf of the State of Wisconsin. District Attorney Ellis was appointed to the Lincoln County seat by Governor Tony Evers in July 2022 to fill the vacancy created when former DA Galen Bayne-Allison was elected to the circuit court bench. Ellis remains the prosecuting authority of record in Lincoln County.The August 25, 2025, court proceeding was the first time the matter was formally raised on the record. The proceedings were presided over by Judge Galen Bayne-Allison, who was elected to the bench in 2022 after serving as Lincoln County District Attorney. The practice of deputies appearing on behalf of the State, now confirmed by Chief Deputy Iverson, likely dates back to the period when Bayne-Allison himself served as District Attorney, given Iverson’s statement that this practice has been in place throughout his 19 years of service.On September 22, 2025, Corrigan filed a motion to dismiss citing unauthorized practice of law (UPL). The filing was based on court records and Iverson’s confirmation that deputies had been performing prosecutorial functions with judicial approval.Wisconsin law prohibits non-attorneys from practicing law, including the representation of the State in court proceedings (Wis. Stat. § 757.30(2); SCR 23). In State v. Kopp, 2011 WI 105, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reaffirmed that prosecutorial authority is limited to licensed attorneys, and that law enforcement officers cannot act in that capacity on behalf of the State.State Representative Brent Jacobson (R–Mosinee), who serves Wisconsin’s 35th Assembly District and also practices law, has been made aware of these circumstances. Bright Line Investigations LLC, along with concerned members of the public, are seeking guidance from the Wisconsin Attorney General in the form of an official opinion on whether these practices comply with state law on a statewide basis. Human intelligence sources (HUMINT) have indicated that similar practices may be occurring in multiple other counties, and records requests are being initiated to confirm the scope of this issue.About Bright Line InvestigationsBright Line Investigations LLC, founded in 2014, is a multi-state licensed private detective and security agency. The firm specializes in civil rights investigations, criminal and civil defense investigations, surveillance operations, and compliance matters. Bright Line also provides advanced firearms training for private security and investigative professionals and offers expert witness services in firearms use of force and investigative procedures. Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan, MS, CIFI, serves on the Board of Directors of the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS) and brings more than 17 years of investigative experience.

