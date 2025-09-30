Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met and Bidding Open for Lake Chelan Winery Empire in Washington Wine Country

Originally listed for US$8.2445 million, bidding opened at US$3 million for three distinct properties across 9.5 acres; auction closes October 10

The auction platform's transparency and speed have been invaluable, allowing us to confidently move forward to the next chapter for our family."
— Julie Pittsinger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is open for an unprecedented Lake Chelan Winery Empire in Washington's premier wine destination. The property will sell to the highest bidder.

The incomparable offering encompasses three distinct properties across nearly 27,000 square feet and 9.5 acres, including a French provincial estate residence, an award-winning commercial winery and event venue, and a state-of-the-art production facility, available collectively or separately. Originally listed for US$8.2445 million, bidding opened at US$3 million. The property is marketed and offered in partnership with Leah Tozer of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, and Adam Rynd of Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate.

The flagship property at 250 Karma Kanyon Drive features a 4,550-square-foot French provincial residence set on 2.98 acres of mature vineyards with panoramic Lake Chelan views. The main estate showcases vaulted ceilings, a spa-like primary suite, gas-wood fireplaces, and a media room, creating a sophisticated sanctuary in the heart of wine country.

The commercial winery and event venue at 1681 South Lakeshore Road represents 20 years of established success, specializing in méthode champenoise sparkling wines with over 4,000 annual cases and 85+ industry awards. The 3,994-square-foot property on 5.11 acres features delicious offerings from the renowned 18 Brix food service paired with world class wines, and a dramatic 3,000-square-foot wine cave, generating exceptional revenue through multiple hospitality streams including wine sales, dining, weddings, and special events.

Completing the portfolio, the 14771 Shamel Street production facility in Entiat provides 18,320 square feet of state-of-the-art winemaking capability on 1.41 acres, housing over $1 million in premium equipment and barrels. The turnkey facility supports annual production of 4,000+ cases across 13 varietals while providing contract production services for 10 additional wineries.

After 20 years of developing the Karma brand and hospitality offerings, owners Julie and Bret Pittsinger realized their children would not be taking over the business. Fully retiring wasn’t in the cards, but they decided to reduce their workload by selling the Karma portfolio of property and business operations.

“When we were introduced to Concierge Auctions, we decided it was best to launch a sales process that would be efficient and effective," said the seller, Julie Pittsinger. "Concierge Auctions gave us complete control over the timeline and terms while bringing serious, qualified buyers to the table quickly. The auction platform's transparency and speed have been invaluable, allowing us to confidently move forward to the next chapter for our family."

The estate's mature vineyards include premium varietals such as Gewürztraminer, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot Meunier, with méthode champenoise production representing 40% of estate output. The fully staffed operations include an experienced winemaker and hospitality team, while the Panorama Patio accommodates up to 220 guests with 180-degree Lake Chelan views.

Located on Lake Chelan's prestigious South Shore, the properties benefit from the region's Mediterranean-style microclimate and position within Washington's fastest-growing wine destination, which attracts over two million visitors annually. The location provides convenient access just 10 minutes from downtown Chelan, 45 minutes from Pangborn Memorial Airport, and three hours from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a fully operational, award-winning winery empire in one of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated wine regions," said Adam Rynd, listing agent at Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate. "With 20 years of brand equity, mature vineyard plantings, and multiple revenue streams already in place, this represents the ultimate turnkey investment for wine enthusiasts and hospitality entrepreneurs alike."

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All video credit to Skipping Stone Studio, and photo credit to Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate and Concierge Auctions.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



