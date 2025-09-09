Sacred Heart Schools Announces $30 Million Sacred Heart Forever Campaign Goal for Strategic Priorities Across Schools

The $30 million Sacred Heart Forever campaign will advance priorities across all four Sacred Heart Schools The planned expansion at Sacred Heart Academy will include a new entrance and conference center, as well as a as well as a student-run coffee shop and café, outdoor patio, and Student Life Hub designed to inspire teamwork and connection A planned state-of-the-art dining hall and a commons area will serve generations of Valkyries The 6,000 square foot Ursuline Innovation and STEM Center is the first of its kind in the region President of Sacred Heart Schools, Dr. Karen McNay, Sacred Heart Forever Campaign Chair Amy Bergeron, and President of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Sister Jean Anne Zappa, announced the $30 million Sacred Heart Forever campaign goal

Initiatives Include Ursuline Innovation STEM Center; Future Dining Hall and Commons Expansion at Sacred Heart Academy; and Chapel of the Immaculate Conception

We are humbled and grateful for the passion and generosity of our community. Our $30 million campaign goal will support the bold endeavors ahead that ensure Sacred Heart thrives now and forever.” — Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Heart Schools, a Catholic community rooted in the Ursuline tradition, is announcing a $30 million campaign goal through Sacred Heart Forever to ensure its schools – Sacred Heart Academy, Sacred Heart Model School, Sacred Heart Preschool, and Sacred Heart School for the Arts – thrive for generations.

The Sacred Heart Forever strategic plan deepens engagement with the Ursuline Core Values of reverence, service, leadership, and community. The plan’s ambitious goals for the future focus on engaging students in community service and opportunities to explore the world; enhancing academic experiences through the International Baccalaureate (IB) framework; providing a welcoming environment; increasing endowment and financial aid; and modernizing facilities with innovative learning spaces.

At a celebration on campus Tuesday night, Sacred Heart leaders revealed that gifts toward the plan have exceeded $25 million.

“At Sacred Heart Schools, it’s our privilege and responsibility to create an environment where all students can become compassionate, globally minded leaders,” said Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools. “We’ve made great strides in enriching our schools by establishing the Office of Catholic Identity and Ursuline Charism, increasing our endowment and scholarships, enhancing programs and student experiences, and updating our facilities.”

Dr. McNay added, “We are humbled and grateful for the passion and generosity of our Sacred Heart community, which has allowed us to dream big. Our $30 million campaign goal will support the bold endeavors ahead that ensure Sacred Heart thrives now and forever.”

Sacred Heart has made strong progress bringing its Sacred Heart Forever plan to life through the generosity of donors, alumni, parents, and faculty. Key achievements include:

• Enhancing student-focused facilities across its schools, including:

o Restoring the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

o Unveiling the Elizabeth Campbell Moir ‘07 Outdoor Playspace.

o Creating the Ursuline Environmental Education Program, aligned with the Catholic faith and Pope Francis’ encyclical, Laudato Si’, or “Care for our Common Home,” which includes reverence and love for all creation and the interconnectedness of all living things, including the planet.

o Launching the new Ursuline Innovation STEM Center – featuring the Ursuline Environmental Education program and the Ann Cowley Wells ‘60, ‘64 BSEE Design Lab – later this fall for Sacred Heart Model School and Sacred Heart Academy students.

• Expanding endowment for scholarships and innovative programming, including:

o Creating the Office of Catholic Identity and Ursuline Charism.

o Introducing a campus-wide faith formation program.

o Establishing the Lucy Lee Helm ‘75 endowed leadership pillar as part of the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute.

o Developing the Katy Brown ‘83 Endowed Global Hearts Travel Program.

o Increasing endowed named scholarships.

• Raising over $1 million each year through the Annual Fund, supporting student financial aid and sustaining vital programs.

Tuesday night, school leaders announced the $30 million Sacred Heart Forever campaign goal will continue to fund these projects, including the biggest investment yet: Sacred Heart Academy’s transformation for the future. Sacred Heart Academy’s expansion plans include a state-of-the-art dining space, outdoor patio, student-run coffee shop and café, and welcoming entrance and conference center, all designed to inspire teamwork and connection. In addition, the project includes a new Student Life Hub with modern collaboration spaces and offices. Sacred Heart intends to begin construction on the expansion in the summer or fall of 2026.

The $30 million campaign goal will also fully fund the Ursuline Innovation STEM Center, support the ongoing preservation of the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, and continue to help raise contributions to the Annual Fund to support students.

Earlier this year, Sacred Heart announced the addition of the Ursuline Innovation STEM Center, a 6,000 square-foot, cutting-edge facility – the first of its kind in the region – featuring the Ursuline Environmental Education Program, Ann Cowley Wells ‘60, ‘64 BSEE Design Lab, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Research Greenhouse, Teri Tafel ’72 and Keith Cullinan Environmental Classroom, and a Heartwood outdoor classroom. Students will be able to explore technologies such as 3D printers, robotics kits, laser cutting machines, and hydroponics systems, as well as dive into hands-on learning in engineering, environmental science, and sustainability.

The Sacred Heart Forever Campaign is led by a distinguished group of alumni, parents, and supporters committed to enhancing the schools, including Campaign Chair, Amy Bergeron ‘94, and Honorary Campaign Chair, Lucy Lee Helm ‘75.

“The Sacred Heart Forever plan is already transforming these schools we love so much,” said Bergeron. “The campaign provides an opportunity for everyone in the Sacred Heart community to be part of that plan, and to build a strong future for every student, family, and faculty member.”

To learn more about the Sacred Heart Forever campaign or to make a gift, please visit the campaign website, https://www.shslou.org/sacredheartforever/.

About Sacred Heart Schools

Sacred Heart Schools is a Catholic community guided by the legacy of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and its Core Values of Reverence, Service, Leadership, and Community. Founded by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1877, Sacred Heart Schools’ mission is to inspire diverse learners to become globally minded, compassionate leaders.

Sacred Heart Schools provides Catholic, Ursuline, International Baccalaureate (IB), and Cognia-accredited education from early childhood through high school. It also offers community-wide after-school arts instruction and performances. Located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky, Sacred Heart includes four member schools: Sacred Heart Academy (girls, grades 9-12), Sacred Heart Model School (co-ed, grades JK-8), Sacred Heart Preschool (coed, ages 1-4) and Sacred Heart School for the Arts (coed, all ages). Additionally, the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute supports the leadership development of all students.

About Sacred Heart Model School

Sacred Heart Model School (SHMS) is a private Catholic co-ed school for students in grades JK-8, located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded in 1924 by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, SHMS inspires young minds through a values-based Catholic education grounded in a global view.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB), Cognia-accredited, Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, SHMS is the only Catholic school in Kentucky offering both the IB Primary Years Programme and Middle Years Programme. SHMS offers a nationally recognized world language program, including Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese, as well as arts integration with drama, music, choir, and visual arts. Students also benefit from robust athletic, enrichment and service outreach programs, innovative facilities, flexible classroom spaces, and the latest classroom technology. With small class sizes and a distinctive co-ed JK-8 experience, SHMS is dedicated to ensuring that students are known, challenged, and supported at every step of their journey to grow in knowledge, character, and confidence.

About Sacred Heart Academy

Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) is a private Catholic college preparatory school for girls in grades 9-12, located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1877 and committed to the Ursuline tradition, SHA inspires diverse learners to become globally minded, compassionate leaders.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cognia-accredited school, SHA provides a leading holistic and comprehensive education. This includes a globally recognized IB curriculum, college-level IB and AP courses, and unique leadership development opportunities through the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute. Students also benefit from various service and retreat opportunities, Catholic faith formation, academic and social-emotional support, alongside full-scale visual and performing arts programs. In addition, SHA has nationally ranked athletics, state-of-the-art athletic facilities, and an active global travel program.

SHA has received numerous accolades, including recognition by Niche as the Best Catholic High School in Louisville, the Best All-Girls High School in Kentucky, and the #22 Athletic Program in the United States. Notably, the Class of 2025 earned over $38 million in scholarships and was accepted in 164 colleges.

