Weekapaug Inn Announces Its Holiday Events

Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn Welcomes the Season with Festive Happenings

Whether gathering for oysters by the fire, enjoying a coastal Thanksgiving, or making holiday crafts with loved ones, we aim to create experiences that bring joy and lasting memories.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, announces its holiday happenings throughout the season.Inviting guests and locals alike to embrace the warmth of the holiday season, Weekapaug Inn has a lineup of festive culinary experiences, family activities, and coastal traditions. From fireside oyster gatherings to wreath workshops and Christmas brunch, the beloved seaside inn offers memorable moments for every age.Fireside Oyster HourGuests can savor freshly shucked local oysters paired with curated accompaniments and wine, and the ambiance of a crackling fire.• Fridays in October and November (Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31; Nov. 7, 14, 21), 5-6 pm• $85 per personEating with the EcosystemGuests may enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring rich seafood supply from the Quonochontaug Pond in support of nonprofit mission to sustain New England’s wild seafood.• Cocktail hour and appetizers on the lawn, 5-8 pm on Sunday, Oct. 19• Four-course dinner curated by Weekapaug Inn Executive Chef Gerardo Viejo, Ocean House Executive Chef Terence Feury and Castle Hill Executive Chef Jennifer Backman• $194.25-262.50 per personThanksgiving FestivitiesOn Thursday, Nov. 27, Weekapaug Inn celebrates Thanksgiving with two holiday traditions:• 5K Turkey Trot – 9:30 am | $25 per runner or walker (includes commemorative t-shirt - registration required)• Thanksgiving Celebration – 12-5 pm | Executive Chef Gerardo Viejo presents a family-style feast blending traditional favorites with locally inspired creations. $110 per adult I $40 per child (ages 4–12) I complimentary for children under 3 (plus tax and service)Festive December HighlightsWreath Making Workshop – Dec. 5• Lead by Semia of Flowers by Semia, a renowned, award-winning floral studio, and includes wine and charcuterie | $275 per personCinema Under the Stars – Fridays in December (Dec. 5 - Elf, 12 – Polar Express, 19 – Home Alone)• Outdoor movie experience with cozy heated fur blankets, a boozy hot chocolate bar, and a specially curated dinner menu while watching a holiday favorite starting at 6 pm | $85 per personCookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus – Dec. 13• Hosted at 10 am and include a special apron | $35 per personChristmas Eve – Feast of Fishes – Dec. 24• A cherished tradition among Italian American families, the Feast of the Fishes is also a beloved Christmas Eve celebration at Weekapaug Inn that is celebrated with a family-style seafood dinner 5:30-8 pm | $125 per person I $85 Wine Pairing Optional I $40 per child (ages 4–12) I complimentary for children under 3 (plus tax and service)Christmas Day Brunch in The Restaurant – Dec. 25• Festive family-style brunch 8 am–2:30 pm | $85 per person I $38 per child (ages 4–12) I complimentary for children under 3 (plus tax and service)New Year’s Eve Dinner – Dec. 31• An unforgettable five-course dinner in The Restaurant with seatings at 6 pm or 9 pm | $175 per person I $100 Wine Pairing OptionalNew Year’s Day Brunch – Jan. 1, 2026• Festive family-style brunch at The Restaurant 7 am–3 pm I A la carte pricing“Weekapaug Inn comes alive during the holidays,” said Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “Whether gathering for oysters by the fire, enjoying a coastal Thanksgiving, or making holiday crafts with loved ones, we aim to create experiences that bring joy and lasting memories.”For more information about the holiday events and happenings at Weekapaug Inn, visit weekapauginn.com/holidays. For more information about the events at Weekapaug Inn, visit Weekapaug Inn Events and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn.com. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

