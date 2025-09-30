CompareMedsRx Adds Mate Health to Platform, Expanding Access to At-Home Male Fertility and Post-Vasectomy Testing

Partnership delivers CompareMedsRx clients unique access to discreet at-home male reproductive collection and testing with physician-trusted lab results.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompareMedsRx , a leading digital pharmacy benefits and medication savings platform, has partnered with Mate Health , a digital diagnostics company redefining men’s reproductive care, to expand access to at-home male fertility and post-vasectomy testing. Under the agreement, CompareMedsRx clients will gain direct access to Mate Health’s discreet, at-home testing, creating a first-of-its-kind distribution model in men’s reproductive health.Infertility affects millions of couples each year, with as many as one in six experiencing challenges, and male factors accounting for nearly half of those cases. Despite this, semen analysis is often overlooked during the initial work-up, delaying answers for patients and driving up costs with unnecessary interventions. Post-vasectomy care faces similar barriers: studies show 30–50% of men never complete a semen analysis to confirm sterility, creating avoidable risks for patients and practices alike.Mate Health addresses these gaps in care with discreet, at-home collection and testing in a CLIA/CAP-certified andrology lab that delivers accurate, physician-trusted results directly to patients and their physicians. By partnering with Mate Health, CompareMedsRx expands access to advanced fertility and post-vasectomy testing across its network of employers, benefit providers, and patients seeking affordable, convenient care.“At CompareMedsRx, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions that provide meaningful value to our clients,” said Hiten Gardi, CEO of CompareMedsRx. “By adding Mate Health’s at-home fertility and post-vasectomy testing to our platform, we can offer a unique service that closes critical shortfalls in reproductive care while aligning with our commitment to convenience and transparency.”The integrated digital platform streamlines every step, from kit ordering, secure shipping, physician-trusted lab analysis, and results delivery. Patients receive an easy-to-understand report with explanations powered by MateIQ, Mate Health’s AI assistant, while physicians receive a detailed clinical report to support decision-making.“CompareMedsRx shares our mission of removing barriers in healthcare by making essential services accessible, affordable, and easy to use,” said Paul Jurgensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Mate Health. “This partnership enables advanced male fertility and post-vasectomy testing to be delivered directly to patients through a trusted platform, with the same clinical precision physicians expect from an in-clinic lab.”About CompareMedsRxCompareMedsRx is a digital health platform dedicated to providing patients and employers with transparent, affordable, and convenient access to prescription medications and healthcare services. By leveraging technology, CompareMedsRx simplifies the medication experience and empowers clients with cost savings, convenience, and trust.Learn more at https://comparemedsrx.com About Mate HealthMate Health is redefining men’s reproductive care with discreet at-home testing, digital innovation, and lab-grade accuracy. By involving male partners early in the fertility experience, Mate Health closes longstanding deficiencies in men's reproductive health and supports couples with faster, more precise answers. Tests are performed in a CLIA/CAP-certified, high-complexity andrology laboratory, and MateIQ provides result interpretation through an AI-powered virtual assistant.Learn more at https://mate.health Media ContactsBrittney ConwayCompareMedsRxBconway@comparemedsrx.com

