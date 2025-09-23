Mate Health Launches At-Home Platform Transforming Male Fertility and Post-Vasectomy Testing

Modernizing male reproductive care with discreet at-home collection, lab-grade diagnostics, and AI-powered reporting.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of couples each year struggle with infertility and find the experience complicated, costly, and overwhelming. While testing and treatments for women have advanced rapidly, men are frequently left with an awkward, inconvenient, and confusing experience. Mate Health, a digital diagnostics company, is providing a portfolio of at-home men’s fertility and post-vasectomy tests. Through convenient at-home collection, Mate Health simplifies the fertility journey for couples, gives men a discreet way to confirm sterility after vasectomy, and closes critical gaps in reproductive care.Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples, with male factor infertility contributing to nearly half of all cases. However, semen analysis is frequently omitted in the initial evaluation, which can result in extended waiting periods and unnecessary, costly procedures for couples. Additionally, according to the American Urological Association (AUA), up to 30–50% of men never complete a post-vasectomy semen analysis (PVSA), leaving sterility unconfirmed and practices exposed to risk. Mate Health addresses this gap with a discreet, at-home solution that provides CLIA/CAP-certified, high-complexity andrology testing, delivering lab-grade results directly to patients and their physicians.“Couples deserve a more complete approach to fertility testing,” said Paul Jurgensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Mate Health. “Mate Health empowers men to collect from the privacy of their home, with both patients and physicians receiving the high-grade clinical results they would expect from an in-clinic lab. This enables couples to make faster, better-informed decisions at a time when every month matters. By avoiding an awkward and inconvenient visit to the clinic collection room, men can collect samples from home and receive customized digital reminders to stay on track, helping patients and providers ensure a successful outcome.”Mate Health’s platform integrates laboratory-quality testing with innovative digital health solutions, ensuring that results are presented to both patients and providers in an accessible, user-friendly, and easy-to-understand format.“Mate Health makes male fertility and post-vasectomy testing accessible and stress-free,” said Ashmit Pyakurel, CTO and Co-Founder of Mate Health. “Everything, from ordering through our website or QR code to at-home collection, secure shipping, lab-grade testing, and results, the entire process happens without leaving home. Patients receive a clear, easy-to-understand report explained by our AI assistant, MateIQ, while physicians continue to receive their comprehensive clinical report.”Mate Health uses Active Cooling and a proprietary semen preservative to ensure samples remain viable in transit. This enables precise results across 20+ semen parameters, including sperm function, velocity, vitality, and DNA fragmentation, aligned with WHO 6th Edition and AUA guidelines. The digital experience keeps patients informed at every step, with email and text updates from order confirmation through kit delivery, lab receipt, and results, plus customized reminders to improve compliance. Clinics can also refer through simple QR code brochures with minimal staff involvement.About Mate HealthMate Health is redefining men’s reproductive care with discreet at-home testing, digital innovation, and lab-grade accuracy. By involving male partners early in the fertility experience, Mate Health closes long-standing gaps in reproductive health and supports couples with faster, more precise answers. Tests are performed in a CLIA/CAP-certified, high-complexity andrology laboratory, and MateIQ provides result interpretation. This AI-powered virtual assistant delivers patient-friendly insights alongside physician reports.Learn more at mate.health

