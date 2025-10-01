RHP Risk Management Inc. Welcomes Epidemiologist Melanie Buser, MPH

Melanie Buser, MPH

RHP Risk Management Inc. is pleased to welcome Epidemiologist Melanie Buser, MPH to add to the firm’s existing capabilities in exposure science and toxicology.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RHP Risk Management Inc. , a leading occupational safety and health consulting firm is pleased to announce the addition of Melanie Buser, MPH , as Senior Associate Health Scientist. In this role, Ms. Buser will lead initiatives to expand RHP’s human health risk sciences division. She brings added expertise in environmental epidemiology and human health risk assessment which adds to the firm’s existing capabilities in exposure science and toxicology.Ms. Buser brings over a decade of expertise from her work at the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She is widely recognized for her leadership in environmental epidemiology, chemical risk assessment, risk communication, and science policy aimed at advancing environmental health.During her decade-plus tenure at CDC/ATSDR, she developed toxicological profiles and conducted risk assessments for a broad spectrum of environmental contaminants. She systematically searched, evaluated, and interpreted scientific literature to produce comprehensive toxicological profiles, including for several high-profile substances such as PFAS, glyphosate, and lead. A recognized expert on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), she served as a subject matter expert across CDC/ATSDR, advising on all aspects of PFAS—from emerging challenges, regulations, and toxicology to human health effects, environmental contamination, and the policy implications of proposed actions.From February 2022 to May 2023, Melanie served as Assistant Director for Environmental Health at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. In this role, she provided government-wide interagency leadership on the Administration’s science priorities, ensuring the quality, integrity, and practical utility of scientific information across the executive branch. She chaired the National Science and Technology Council’s Joint Subcommittee on Environment, Innovation, and Public Health, as well as four strategic teams addressing contaminants of emerging concern, PFAS, sustainable chemistry, and Veteran’s toxic exposures. Most recently, Melanie served as a Senior Health Scientist in CDC’s Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice.For additional info about RHP Risk Management’s human health risk assessment services, visit rhprisk.com/human-health-risk-sciences or call (866) 481-8188.About RHPRHP Risk Management is an environmental and occupational consulting firm of scientists, toxicologists, public health professionals, and risk assessors that cover practices including environmental engineering, industrial hygiene, exposure science, and human health risk assessment.RHP works with clients to develop solutions to their most pressing concerns. Understanding exposures and risks through a grounding in a sound, defensible, state-of-the-art scientific approach gives our clients peace of mind. Empowered by a comprehensive understanding of exposures we can provide, clients are better equipment to recognize previously unseen business risks, manage known risks, target areas for control systems, comply with regulations, and to be braced for regulatory or litigation actions.

