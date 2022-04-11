RHP Risk Management Inc. Welcomes Rod Harvey, P.E., CIH, CSP, CHMM as Director OEHS
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RHP Risk Management Inc., an Occupational Safety and Health consulting firm based in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Pennsylvania, California and Tennessee, today announced the hiring of Rod Harvey, P.E., CIH, CSP, CHMM, as Director OEHS including Industrial Hygiene and Field Technical Services.
Rod Harvey, P.E., CIH, CSP, CHMM
Rod Harvey has over 35 years of technical experience in performing and managing environmental health and safety consulting projects. He has broad experience providing industrial hygiene, indoor air quality, built environment, safety, and environmental services to a wide range of clients in both the private and public sectors. Mr. Harvey received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin and his master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. He is a Certified Industrial Hygienist, Certified Safety Professional, Certified Hazardous Materials Manager, and registered Professional Engineer in the State of Illinois. He also holds a variety of asbestos and lead related licenses issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Mr. Harvey is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), and the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA). Mr. Harvey has been active in the AIHA serving on several committees and has served two terms on the Board of Directors of the Chicago Local Section of the AIHA and as President of the Section in 2010-2011.
Mr. Harvey has extensive experience with asbestos, including building inspections and abatement designs, exposure assessments involving chemical and physical hazards, and environmental health and safety auditing and training. Mr. Harvey has given numerous presentations regarding asbestos, silica, heat stress, hexavalent chromium, and OSHA’s medical surveillance requirements.
About RHP
RHP Risk Management is an environmental and occupational consulting firm of scientists, public health professionals, and risk assessors that cover practices including environmental engineering, industrial hygiene, exposure science, and human health risk assessment.
RHP works with clients to develop solutions to their most pressing concerns. Understanding exposures and risks through a grounding in a sound, defensible, state-of-the-art scientific approach gives our clients peace of mind. Empowered by a comprehensive understanding of exposures we can provide, clients are better equipment to recognize previously unseen business risks, manage known risks, target areas for control systems, comply with regulations, and to be braced for regulatory or litigation actions.
