Hypothesis™ Launches Eczema Skincare Line with Breakthrough Precision Enzyme Technology

Hypothesis™ eczema skincare products developed with TPZ-01™, the first precision enzyme designed to selectively target Staph aureus.

New brand earns gold standard in safety certifications from NEA, EWG, MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny

Dermatologists have long known Staph aureus drives eczema, but Hypothesis™ is the first to directly target it with precision enzyme technology.” — Oliver Liu, Ph.D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypothesis™ https://hypothesis.bio ), a new skincare brand developed by Topaz Biosciences, today announced its launch with the first eczema skincare products https://hypothesis.bio/collections/all ) powered by its proprietary precision enzyme technology.The breakthrough collection features TPZ-01™, a patented new enzyme that specifically targets eczema-associated Staph aureus bacteria—which can comprise up to 90% of the skin's microbiome during flare-ups—while preserving beneficial microbes."Dermatologists have long known the role of Staph aureus in eczema, but until now there haven't been tools designed to target it directly," said Oliver Liu, Ph.D, co-founder of Hypothesis™ and Topaz Biosciences. "Hypothesis fills this gap, and we're proud to be the first to bring this precision approach to eczema care." In a 2-week independent clinical trial https://hypothesis.bio/#results ), Hypothesis™ was 2.5x more effective at reducing eczema symptoms than a standard colloidal oatmeal treatment and participants saw an 85% reduction in eczema-associated Staph aureus.Hypothesis™ has earned comprehensive third-party validation, becoming the first skincare brand to receive MyMicrobiome's new Microbiome Friendly for Eczemacertification for both infants and adults. The brand is also one of the first to receive EWG’s new EWG Verified™ Eczema certification, as well as the NEA Seal of Acceptance and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certification.The launch collection includes:Eczema Precision Hydrogel (80ml): Cooling hydrogel with TPZ-01™ enzyme for lasting eczema reliefPrecision Healing Spray (100ml): Convenient spray with TPZ-01™ enzyme for hard-to-reach areas or on-the-go useEczema Therapy Cream (200ml): Barrier-repairing moisturizer for deep hydration and itch reliefThe complete Hypothesis™ range is available now at www.hypothesis.bio For additional information, please contact: press@hypothesis.bio

