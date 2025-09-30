MISSD Amplifies Suicide Prevention Efforts with Relaunch of Akathisia Stories Podcast

Akathisia Stories features a new host and fresh insights

As Suicide Prevention Awareness Month ends, MISSD spotlights a family’s story of preventable loss

My goal as host is to continue sharing powerful lived experiences while also reaching the next generation of healthcare consumers and providers.” — Ivan Kaiser, Host of Akathisia Stories

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) has relaunched its podcast, Akathisia Stories, after a hiatus. The new season introduces host Ivan Kaiser and focuses on real conversations showing how akathisia—compounded by a lack of awareness, education, and accurate risk data—can cause preventable deaths.

The first episode features Ivan Kaiser interviewing his aunt, Kristina Kaiser, about the loss of her daughter—and Ivan’s cousin—Natalie. While suffering from akathisia that went unrecognized and misdiagnosed, Natalie died two days after following her doctor’s phone instructions to increase an SSRI for the second time, effectively doubling the dose. Their candid exchange offers personal insight and vital lessons for families, patients, and prescribers.

Reflecting on the podcast’s return, Ivan Kaiser noted: "My goal as host is to continue sharing powerful lived experiences while also reaching the next generation of healthcare consumers and providers. The more people who understand akathisia, the more lives we can save."

During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, MISSD released a new public health video, launched a digital public health ad in downtown Chicago, and selected Michigan as the next state for its 50 in 5 national awareness campaign.

"We couldn’t let the month close without addressing such an essential conversation. By relaunching Akathisia Stories, we honor those lost to akathisia and help prevent future tragedies," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder.

Akathisia Stories is available on MISSD’s YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms. For more information and free resources, visit MISSD.co.

International Akathisia Awareness Day: Recognize. Respond. Save Lives.

