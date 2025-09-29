FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford Inducted into Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame

Monday, September 29, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford was inducted into the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame on Sept. 27 in Carmel, Indiana. Honorees have made significant and enduring contributions to the history of aviation and aerospace in Indiana, the nation, or the world through achievement, leadership, exceptional service, innovation, or entrepreneurial spirit.

“I am honored to be recognized along with aviation pioneers and innovators associated with the great state of Indiana,” said FAA Administrator Bedford. “Aviation has been a lifelong passion of mine. This moment is a tribute to the many mentors, colleagues, family and communities that have supported me throughout my aviation journey – and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to inspire and mentor the next generation of aviators.”

Bedford is an aviation industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience and a proven track record of safe operations, executive leadership and innovation. After the tragic midair collision at DCA, he answered the call from President Trump and Secretary Duffy to assist the FAA in building a new Air Traffic Control system to better serve the American people.

Before his appointment as head of the FAA, Bedford served as president and chief executive officer of Republic Airways. There, Bedford led Republic in launching the visionary LIFT Academy in Carmel, Indiana, the first airline-owned training academy that aims to make pilot training more attainable and affordable to potential aviators. As the cutting-edge program began to equip pilots with the skills they need to succeed, LIFT added an aviation maintenance training program to address the growing workforce challenges for skilled aviation technicians.

During his 26 years at the helm of Republic the airline grew from $85 million in revenues and 36 turboprop aircraft to more than $3 billion in revenues and an operating fleet of more than 250 jets, while maintaining a perfect passenger safety record. He continues to fly as a private, instrument and multi-engine rated pilot.

His induction will be commemorated with a permanent Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame display plaque displayed at Indianapolis International Airport.