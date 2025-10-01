Driving the Future of Cybersecurity: Fasoo at CyberDSA Malaysia 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at CyberDSA 2025

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, showcased essential cybersecurity products for confronting advanced persistent threats at CyberDSA 2025, held from September 30 to October 2 at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur.

Against a backdrop of rising data breaches, ransomware incidents, and the enforcement of Malaysia’s amended Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), Fasoo presented practical approaches to help organizations strengthen compliance, protect sensitive files, and ensure business continuity.

With Malaysia’s amended PDPA coming into effect, organizations are required to appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs), implement breach notification protocols, and ensure tighter control over cross-border data flows.

At CyberDSA, Fasoo showcased Fasoo DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) as a comprehensive solution that discovers, classifies, and monitors sensitive data across structured and unstructured repositories. By enabling automated risk assessments and streamlined compliance reporting, Fasoo DSPM equips Malaysian enterprises to meet new regulatory obligations with efficiency and confidence.

The recent increase in reported data breaches in Malaysia highlights the urgent need for stronger file-level security.

Fasoo demonstrated how Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) protects sensitive information with persistent encryption, dynamic access controls, and all usage logs. Ensuring protection wherever files travel, FED addresses the growing risks of privacy, intellectual property theft, insider threats, and unauthorized access.

In an environment where ransomware and cyber disruption are escalating, resilience is as critical as prevention.

Fasoo presented its Content Backup & Recovery (FC-BR) solution, which enables organizations to back up critical files securely and recover instantly in case of data corruption, ransomware attacks, or system failures. This capability ensures operational continuity while minimizing downtime and data loss.

“At CyberDSA 2025, we had great opportunities to engage with Malaysia’s business and government leaders on the front lines of data security,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “With PDPA enforcement taking effect and data breaches on the rise, our solutions show how organizations can maintain compliance, protect sensitive information assets continuously, and build resilience in an increasingly complex environment.”

Following CyberDSA 2025, Fasoo will continue to expand its engagement across Southeast Asia and will be joining IndoSec 2025 in Jakarta later this month to further share its vision for advancing data-centric security and compliance across the region.

For more information on Fasoo’s advanced data-centric security, visit https://en.fasoo.com/security-overview/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.