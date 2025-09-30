Trump to Americans: “Go F*ck Yourself”; shuts down Republican-controlled government, increasing monthly health care costs by hundreds of dollars

Bad faith arguments by the Trump White House & MAGA Republicans

The subsidies Democrats are looking to extend — to keep health care costs manageable — do not go towards undocumented people. This is just another example of their attempt to sow fear, “dehumanize” communities, and create division — even when the facts are not on their side.

Previous shutdown impacts

In 2013, a two-week government shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $2 to 6 billion and led to 120,000 fewer private sector jobs in the following month. In 2018-19, a five-week shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $3 billion, while delayed government spending on goods and services further lowered spending by $9 billion. No matter how short-lived the shutdown is, Americans will face economic losses in the billions — something totally unnecessary if Trump and his MAGA minions had taken proactive action that protects Americans.