Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,246 in the last 365 days.

Trump to Americans: “Go F*ck Yourself”; shuts down Republican-controlled government, increasing monthly health care costs by hundreds of dollars

Bad faith arguments by the Trump White House & MAGA Republicans

The subsidies Democrats are looking to extend — to keep health care costs manageable — do not go towards undocumented people. This is just another example of their attempt to sow fear, “dehumanize” communities, and create division — even when the facts are not on their side.

Previous shutdown impacts

In 2013, a two-week government shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $2 to 6 billion and led to 120,000 fewer private sector jobs in the following month. In 2018-19, a five-week shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $3 billion, while delayed government spending on goods and services further lowered spending by $9 billion. No matter how short-lived the shutdown is, Americans will face economic losses in the billions — something totally unnecessary if Trump and his MAGA minions had taken proactive action that protects Americans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trump to Americans: “Go F*ck Yourself”; shuts down Republican-controlled government, increasing monthly health care costs by hundreds of dollars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more