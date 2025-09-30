Trump to Americans: “Go F*ck Yourself”; shuts down Republican-controlled government, increasing monthly health care costs by hundreds of dollars
Bad faith arguments by the Trump White House & MAGA Republicans
The subsidies Democrats are looking to extend — to keep health care costs manageable — do not go towards undocumented people. This is just another example of their attempt to sow fear, “dehumanize” communities, and create division — even when the facts are not on their side.
Previous shutdown impacts
In 2013, a two-week government shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $2 to 6 billion and led to 120,000 fewer private sector jobs in the following month. In 2018-19, a five-week shutdown reduced fourth quarter GDP by an estimated $3 billion, while delayed government spending on goods and services further lowered spending by $9 billion. No matter how short-lived the shutdown is, Americans will face economic losses in the billions — something totally unnecessary if Trump and his MAGA minions had taken proactive action that protects Americans.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.