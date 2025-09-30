Sheraton San Diego Resort Introduces Shorelight, a Tranquil, Bayside Restaurant

Sheraton San Diego Resort

The new seaside osteria located in the resort’s Bay Tower will provide a serene dining experience on the San Diego bay

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheraton San Diego Resort proudly announces the debut of Shorelight, a new coastal-inspired dining destination located in the resort’s Bay Tower. Overlooking sweeping views of San Diego Bay and northern Coronado Island, Shorelight invites both resort guests and locals to enjoy a serene waterfront setting complemented by a thoughtfully crafted, elevated menu.Designed to reflect the tranquil beauty of the California coast, Shorelight’s interiors feature weathered wood tones, driftwood textures, and brass accents. Soft, lighthouse-inspired lighting and crisp white walls evoke a clean, airy feel, while shades of ocean blue and sun-bleached tan mirror the natural palette of sea and sand. The ambiance invites guests to slow down, unwind, and savor the calming rhythm of the bay.“Sheraton San Diego Resort has always been a place where travelers can find comfort and reprieve,” said Sean Clancy, General Manager at Sheraton San Diego Resort. “With Shorelight, we’re extending that spirit by offering not only fresh, flavorful dishes and handcrafted cocktails, but also a relaxed setting where guests can soak in the bay view and truly feel at home.”The menu at Shorelight transitions seamlessly from breakfast to dinner, thoughtfully designed to satisfy every craving throughout the day. Mornings begin with vibrant selections such as Seasonal Fruits and Berries, made-to-order Omelettes, and signature Avocado Toast. Midday offers light yet satisfying choices including crisp Caesar Salads, a fresh Caprese Sandwich, and artisan Thin Crust Pizzas. As the sun sets over the bay, guests can savor elevated dishes like Spicy Tuna Crudo Bruschetta, rich Short Rib Ragu, and a refreshing Limoncello Martini. To close the experience, indulgent desserts such as classic Tiramisu and decadent Chocolate Cannoli provide a memorable finish.“At Shorelight, we aim to make every meal feel easy and enjoyable,” said Marcos Seville, Executive Chef at Sheraton San Diego Resort. “Whether it’s a fresh pasta, a classic pizza, or a local seafood dish paired with a nice Italian wine, we want guests to feel at home and enjoy every bite.”Images of Shorelight are available HERE Shorelight is open every day from 6:30am - 1am. Sheraton San Diego Resort is located at 1380 Harbor Island Drive in San Diego, California. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.sheratonsandiegohotel.com or call 619-291-2900.

