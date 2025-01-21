Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,182 in the last 365 days.

2025 ESALON COLORSCOPE: A ZODIAC-INSPIRED GUIDE TO HAIR COLORS

eSalon Custom Hair Color

eSalon Colorscope 2025

eSalon Unveils Each Zodiac’s Celestial Hair Color Match and the Meaning Behind Its 2025 Horoscope

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair color brand has unveiled its 2025 Hair Colorscope with Certified Professional Astrologer and eSalon resident Color Astrologer Tamerri Ater. Unlock the power of the zodiac by aligning each sign’s cosmic energies with highly coveted hair colors, each embracing transformative hues to enhance personal energy and style for the year ahead.

“2025 is the dawn of a new era,” said Tamerri. “We’re entering a 9 universal year 2+0+2+5=9, which is about culmination and endings. It’s time to let things go that no longer serve you, including the hair color you’ve been dying to change.”

eSalon’s Lead Colorist, Crystella Lopez and Color Astrologer Tamerri worked together to unveil 2025’s astrological predictions, paired with hair colors to boost confidence and encourage growth in the year ahead. Each Zodiac sign is matched with three trending shades, thoughtfully selected to align with individual spiritual and emotional journeys.

“This year is all about expressing your individuality with hair colors that perfectly capture your essence,” said Crystella. “No matter what your sign is, a custom hair color is the perfect way to start your year off right.”

From advancing professional aspirations to deepening relationships and embracing new opportunities, this year is about making transformative moves—beginning with a hair color that truly reflects each persons’ authentic self.

ARIES: Baked Peach, Golden Chestnut, Natural Dark Chocolate
TAURUS: Crème Brûlée, Bronde, Toasted Auburn
GEMINI: Spiced Cinnamon, Mahogany Truffle, Glowing Brunette
CANCER: Amber Blonde, Porcini Brown, Soft Ebony
LEO: Apricot Blonde, Laidback Brunette, Dynamic Espresso
VIRGO: Scandi Blonde, Brown Baby Balayage, Matte Espresso
LIBRA: Old Money Blonde, Sandy Bronde, Burnt Mahogany
SCORPIO: Natural Copper. Cayenne Copper, Caramel Latte
SAGITTARIUS: Chantilly Blonde, Misty Mocha, Classic Auburn
CAPRICORN: Lightest Blonde, Smoky Blonde, Chocolate Rose
AQUARIUS: Strawberry Blonde, Cowboy Copper, Soft Black
PISCES: Burgundy Brunette, Mushroom Balayage, Barley Black

To discover more about each Colorscope, please visit eSalon.com, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

###

About eSalon
eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that’s made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Kassy Rodriguez
BPR
pr@esalon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 ESALON COLORSCOPE: A ZODIAC-INSPIRED GUIDE TO HAIR COLORS

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more