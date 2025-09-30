Richards Legal Group and Barakat + Bossa Join Forces, Launch Aviation Practice Led by Industry Veteran Rich Richards

Rich Richards -New Chair of Barakat + Bossa's Aviation Practice

Joining forces with Barakat + Bossa gives my clients access to a broader range of services, including robust litigation capabilities, without sacrificing the personalized attention they expect.” — Rich Richards.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barakat + Bossa is pleased to announce its merger with the Richards Legal Group, led by Rich Richards, a Florida Bar Board-Certified Aviation Attorney. The combined firm will continue under the name Barakat + Bossa, marking a significant expansion of its service offerings with the launch of a dedicated Aviation Practice Group, chaired by Richards.“This merger represents a strategic step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional legal services to businesses,” said Brian Barakat, Co-founder of Barakat + Bossa. “Rich brings unparalleled knowledge in aviation law and a deep commitment to client service. By joining our platform, he can now offer his clients access to the full spectrum of litigation capabilities and resources they need.”Giacomo Bossa, Co-founder of Barakat + Bossa, added: “Our clients’ needs are evolving, and this merger reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Combining our international business law expertise with Rich’s aviation specialization creates a powerhouse team ready to serve aviation businesses and beyond.”Richards brings nearly three decades of experience advising U.S. and international clients on complex aviation and airport matters. A Florida Bar Board-Certified specialist in Aviation Law, he represents air carriers, fixed base operators (FBOs), maintenance, repair and overhaul organizations (MROs), airport tenants, and airport developers on leasing, land use, and development projects. His practice also includes aircraft transactions, regulatory compliance, aviation finance, and insurance. Richards’ career includes leadership roles as Chair of a major South Florida firm’s aviation department, Vice President and General Counsel of an international cargo airline, and airport counsel to a Florida airport. He has also played a pivotal role in shaping aviation policy as a long-time board member and former President of the Florida Aviation Business Association, where he spearheaded legislative reforms modernizing Florida’s aircraft lien law.“Joining forces with Barakat + Bossa gives my clients access to a broader range of services, including robust litigation capabilities, without sacrificing the personalized attention they expect,” said Rich Richards. “As Chair of the Aviation Practice, I’m excited to build a team that delivers top-tier representation to aviation businesses and individuals, while leveraging the firm’s international platform and administrative resources.”The merger follows Barakat + Bossa’s launch of its Labor & Employment Practice earlier this month, underscoring the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal solutions for businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations. Clients will benefit from the firm’s expanded bench strength, cutting-edge technology, and a team of attorneys licensed across multiple jurisdictions.ABOUT BARAKAT + BOSSABarakat + Bossa is a Chambers-ranked international business law firm trusted by entrepreneurs, privately held companies, and multinational corporations for more than two decades. The firm is renowned for its strategic, results-driven counsel in high-stakes commercial disputes, complex corporate litigation, and international arbitration. With a multicultural team licensed across the U.S. and fluent in more than a dozen languages, Barakat + Bossa delivers seamless service to clients in Florida and around the world, including Europe, Asia, and Latin America.Guided by its philosophy—Trained to Protect + Win—the firm combines deep legal expertise, relentless preparation, and a culture of scholarship and innovation. Its attorneys are recognized leaders in their fields and are committed to staying at the forefront of business law through publishing, teaching, and advanced training.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.