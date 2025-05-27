Le Tub to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a big weekend party.

Le Tub server with a big order of their 13 ounce char grilled burgers. Owners Alex, Lise-Anne and Dan Serafini on the day they aquired Le Tub Eating burgers and watching a boat cruise by Le Tub's dock

A dive bar with the burger that Oprah praised to offer live music, prizes, free tattoos, food and drink specials and memories.

The restaurant’s beloved Old Florida vibe is alive and well, with more than 2,000 quirky, colorful items collected over decades from the beach now lovingly cleaned, restored, and reinstalled.” — Serafini Family

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Tub, a waterfront dive bar known for its burgers and laid-back charm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend-long bash from May 30 – June 1, 2025. For half a century, Le Tub has been a destination for locals and travelers alike, offering delicious food, cold drinks, with a laid back atmosphere along the Intracoastal Waterway.To mark this milestone, Le Tub is offering a 3-day celebration featuring live music on a waterfront barge (DJ Zutra on Friday, Tito C and Lane Braden on Saturday plus the Eric Xarles Band on Sunday), food and drink specials, a tattoo artist on site giving real tattoos, souvenir T-shirts, gifts, prizes, and more. Guests can enjoy the same relaxed, no-frills ambiance that has made Le Tub popular, while indulging in the burger that put it on the map.Le Tub’s 13 ounce char grilled burger was named “The Best Burger in America” by GQ Magazine in 2006, a recognition that brought national fame. Gayle King, now anchor of CBS Mornings, came in to taste the burger as a result of that article and described her experience to Oprah Winfrey who urged people to stop by and try it for themselves.At 50 years young, Le Tub has just completed a major restoration — including a brand-new dock and seawall built to withstand higher tides. The waterfront seating is now shaded by tiki huts, and the patio areas feature transparent roofs so guests can enjoy the view rain or shine. The restaurant’s Old Florida vibe is alive and well, with more than 2,000 quirky, colorful items — collected over decades from the beach by guests, lifeguards, and founder Russel T. Kohuth on his daily jogs which have been lovingly cleaned, restored, and reinstalled. The original clawfoot tubs remain, freshly repainted with the playful sayings that have been on them for 50 years. Longtime regulars will feel right at home, while first-timers will be delighted by this one-of-a-kind collection of beachside nostalgia.As part of the anniversary festivities, a portion of the weekend’s proceeds will be donated to local charities, including the Hollywood Historical Society, to honor the community that has supported Le Tub over the decades.Join Le Tub for a weekend of celebration, nostalgia, and great food to toast to 50 years of Le Tub—where history, flavor, and good times come together!

