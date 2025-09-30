AACS Counseling Expands Nationwide Virtual Court-Ordered Evaluations and Treatment Programs

Submit Release
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AACS Counseling announces the nationwide availability of its virtual court-ordered evaluations and treatment services, ensuring that individuals can conveniently, quickly, and securely meet their legal, probation, parole, and state agency requirements. Recognized and accepted by all courts, probation offices, and state agencies, AACS provides professional assessments and treatment classes that are confidential and accessible from anywhere.

Comprehensive Court-Approved Evaluations

AACS Counseling offers a full spectrum of virtual evaluations accepted by courts and agencies across the U.S., including:

Alcohol and Drug Evaluations / Substance Abuse Assessments

DUI, DWI, and OWI Evaluations

Out of State DUI Evaluations

Anger Management Evaluations

Domestic Violence and Partner Violence Assessments

Immigration Hardship Waiver Assessments

Child Custody and Divorce Assessments

Mental Health Assessments

All evaluations are conducted by licensed and certified professionals who prepare court-accepted reports tailored to each client’s specific requirements.

Convenient, Virtual, and Confidential

Through secure HIPAA-compliant telehealth platforms, AACS Counseling eliminates the barriers of in-person visits. Whether an individual is required to complete an evaluation for a DUI charge, probation compliance, or family court mandate, AACS delivers professional documentation on time and online.

“Our goal is to simplify the process for clients while ensuring compliance with court and state requirements,” said a spokesperson for AACS Counseling. “With our virtual evaluations and treatment services, people can meet deadlines without the stress of travel or scheduling conflicts.”

Treatment Programs and DUI Classes

Beyond evaluations, AACS Counseling provides virtual treatment programs designed to help individuals meet court mandates and achieve lasting change:

DUI Classes and Risk Reduction Programs

Substance Abuse Treatment Classes

Virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)

Anger Management Classes

Domestic Violence Intervention Programs

Each program is facilitated by credentialed counselors with extensive experience in helping clients manage substance use, mental health, and behavioral challenges.

Nationwide Acceptance and Compliance

Clients can trust that AACS Counseling reports and certificates will be accepted by:

All State and Federal Courts

Probation and Parole Departments

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Department of Driver Services (DDS)

State Licensing Boards

Immigration Attorneys and USCIS

With a proven record of professional integrity and nationwide recognition, AACS ensures compliance across all jurisdictions.

Why Choose AACS Counseling?

100% Virtual Services – Accessible from anywhere in the U.S.

Nationwide Court Acceptance – Trusted by courts and agencies nationwide.

Licensed & Certified Professionals – Experienced evaluators and treatment providers.

Fast Turnaround – Reports and documentation delivered promptly.

Confidential & Secure – HIPAA-compliant online services.

About AACS Counseling

AACS Counseling is a leading provider of court-ordered evaluations, treatment programs, and virtual DUI classes across the United States. With a commitment to professional care, compliance, and convenience, AACS ensures clients can meet legal requirements while gaining the tools for long-term personal growth and rehabilitation.

Contact:

AACS Counseling
Website: www.aacscounseling.com

Phone: (800) 683-7745
Email: info@aacscounseling.com

Mbare Konte
AACS Counseling
+1 800-683-7745
