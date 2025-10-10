A Better Life Treatment Expands Access to Affordable Virtual and In-Person IOP Programs in Georgia

Virtual IOP Program Online Virtual Addiction Treatment Program Virtual Drug Rehab Program

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Life Treatment, a leading behavioral health provider in Georgia, is proud to announce the expansion of its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and In-Person IOP services in Marietta, GA. These flexible, evidence-based treatment options make professional addiction and mental health care more accessible and affordable for individuals and families across the state.Expanding Affordable Recovery Options Across GeorgiaA Better Life Treatment offers one of the most affordable IOP programs in Georgia, providing both virtual and in-person options to meet the unique needs of every client. The program supports individuals recovering from substance use disorders, alcohol dependency, and co-occurring mental health conditions, helping them build lasting recovery and stability."We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality treatment—no matter their financial situation or location," said a spokesperson for A Better Life Treatment. "By offering affordable virtual and in-person IOP options, we’re removing barriers and making recovery possible for more people across Georgia."Virtual IOP: Accessible Recovery From HomeThe Virtual IOP provides flexible and secure telehealth treatment from the comfort of home. Clients can attend group therapy, individual counseling, relapse prevention, and family support sessions via encrypted online platforms. This approach ensures accessibility for those balancing work, school, or family obligations while still receiving expert clinical care.In-Person IOP in Marietta, GeorgiaFor those seeking face-to-face connection, the Marietta IOP center provides a safe, structured, and supportive environment. Licensed clinicians lead comprehensive treatment plans that combine evidence-based therapy with holistic recovery support. The program emphasizes accountability, emotional growth, and life-skills development to help clients achieve long-term success.Insurance Accepted & Affordable Self-Pay OptionsA Better Life Treatment accepts most major insurance plans and offers low-cost self-pay options, making it the least expensive IOP program in Georgia for those paying out of pocket. This commitment to affordability ensures that financial barriers do not prevent individuals from getting help.Comprehensive, Personalized CareEach treatment plan is customized to address both addiction and mental health. Clients benefit from proven therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), family therapy, relapse prevention, and peer support groups—all designed to foster healing and long-term recovery.About A Better Life TreatmentA Better Life Treatment is a trusted outpatient treatment provider located in Marietta, Georgia, offering virtual and in-person Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for substance use and mental health recovery. The center’s mission is to help individuals and families build a better life through accessible, affordable, and compassionate care.To learn more or begin your recovery journey, visit www.abetterlifetreatment.org or call (800)486-3416

