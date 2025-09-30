Castle Wall Partners and Family Office Networks Announce Strategic Partnership

Family Office Networks Logo CWP

Castle Wall Partners and FON partner to give family offices vetted tech-driven investments with early access, diligence, and co-investment support

Partnering with FON enables us to deliver on that expectation at scale, combining curated investments with hands-on strategic support for founders and investors alike.” — Vincent Van Maasdijk

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Wall Partners LLC ("Castle Wall"), a boutique advisory and investment readiness firm specializing in growth-stage technology companies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FON , a leading network connecting family offices with premier private market opportunities.This partnership unites Castle Wall’s proven diligence and strategic advisory expertise with Family Office Networks’ far-reaching investor community to uncover and co-invest in growth-stage ventures with a strong technology foundation. The collaboration is designed to surface differentiated opportunities across sectors, with recent successes in healthcare, cybersecurity, and other innovation-driven industries.Through this collaboration, Castle Wall and FON will offer family offices:• Early access to high-quality, vetted investment opportunities in Seed to Series B stage companies• Enhanced diligence processes to increase confidence and streamline decision-making• Co-investment structures that align incentives, maximize risk-adjusted returns, and offer post-investment value creation support"Family offices today demand more than traditional deal flow — they require strategic access to opportunities where execution risk has been thoughtfully mitigated and growth potential is tangible," said Vincent van Maasdijk, Principal of Castle Wall Partners. "Partnering with FON enables us to deliver on that expectation at scale, combining curated investments with hands-on strategic support for founders and investors alike."The Castle Wall–FON partnership is structured to be highly selective, prioritizing investments where capital efficiency, operational scalability, and societal relevance align with the mission-driven goals of leading family offices.“In today’s world of opportunity, family offices don’t have time or bandwidth to look at everything,” said Peter M. Apostol, CEO of Family Office Networks. “I am excited to announce Family Office Networks’ alignment with Castle Wall Partners as we strive to provide more value to our network and remove friction points from the deal making process.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.