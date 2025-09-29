Family Office Networks Welcomes Stephen Ippolito to Advisory Board

Family Office Networks Logo Headshot of Stephen Ippolito

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Office Networks ( FON ), a premier global community for family offices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Ippolito to its Advisory Board.Stephen is a seasoned investor, advisor, and entrepreneur with extensive experience building and scaling consumer brands. He previously served as President and Board Member of luxury activewear retailer Bandier, where he helped lead the company’s growth and strategic investment from Eurazeo. Following this success, Stephen co-founded The Seed Lab, an early-stage venture fund focused on innovative consumer and lifestyle companies, and Veritus Capital, the investment arm of Veritus Holdings. He also established Veritus Group, an advisory practice within Veritus Holdings that leverages his decade-long background in banking to support consumer growth businesses.In addition to his investment and advisory work, Stephen currently serves on the boards of Terra Kaffe and Sanguina, bringing his expertise in both consumer and health-tech sectors to early-stage innovators.“We are living through the largest transfer of wealth in history, a moment that calls for generational thinking,” said Stephen Ippolito. “Family offices are more than capital allocators; they are communities shaping how innovation, collaboration, and purpose will define the decades ahead. I am honored to join Family Office Networks in advancing that vision.”“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to our Advisory Board,” said Peter Apostol, Managing Partner of Family Office Networks. “His unique background as both an operator and investor adds tremendous value to our global family office community, and his insights will help us further our mission of connecting families with top-tier opportunities, resources, and peers.”Stephen’s appointment reflects FON’s ongoing commitment to expanding its network of distinguished advisors who bring industry knowledge, operating experience, and strategic perspective to support family offices around the world.For more information, please visit www.familyofficenet.com or contact Peter Apostol at pma@familyofficenet.com.

