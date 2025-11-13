Ashworth Bros., Inc. Investing $1.9 Million to Expand Operations in Winchester

RICHMOND, VA — Ashworth Bros., Inc. today announced the company will invest $1,911,372 to support new automation processes at its conveyor belt manufacturing facility in the City of Winchester.

Ashworth, a global company, is the only conveyor belt company that manufactures and services both metal and plastic belting for straight running, turn-curve, and self-stacking spirals—offering customers the best solution for their specific requirements.

Celebrating over 75 years of revolutionizing the future of conveyor belts, Ashworth continues to lead the market with the most conveyor belt patents in the food processing, can making, and material handling industries. Ashworth Factory Service offers a full range of engineering services, including system refurbishment, troubleshooting, belt installation, and system maintenance.

"We are proud to invest in the growth and adaptability of our workforce. With the support of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, retraining 31 of our dedicated employees ensures we remain competitive, innovative, and ready to meet the evolving demands of our industry,” said Paul Nunes, Ashworth CEO & President. “This initiative reflects our commitment to both our people and the Commonwealth of Virginia."

“We are thrilled that Ashworth Bros. is doubling down on its investment in our City,” said Winchester Interim City Manager John Piper. “In Winchester, we are blessed with a thriving local economy, low unemployment, thanks to companies like Ashworth, as well as our skilled workforce, strategic location, and effective governance.”

“The City of Winchester Economic Development Authority is proud to support Ashworth Bros. as they further invest into our community,” said City of Winchester Economic Development Authority Director Jeff Buettner. “This $1.9 million investment, enabled with assistance from VEDP’s VJIP program, will strengthen our local economy by developing our local workforce and providing high quality, in-demand manufacturing positions in Winchester.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Winchester to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ashworth’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.