Elbit America Expands with $30 Million Investment in Roanoke County

RICHMOND, VA — Elbit Systems of America will expand its Roanoke County manufacturing facility, creating 288 new jobs in the Commonwealth. The facility, which produces low-light night vision devices for the defense industry, will undergo a historic $30 million expansion, bringing the site’s workforce to more than 1,000 employees.

“Elbit America’s continued growth in Roanoke County strengthens America’s defense capabilities and supports our brave service members at home and abroad,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs and increase production of the high-quality night vision systems our military relies on every day. With Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly environment, and robust veteran workforce, Elbit America is poised for continued success and growth in the Commonwealth.”

“Elbit America’s massive investment in Roanoke County shows that Virginia workers are committed to supporting America’s armed services from the factory to the front lines,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “By moving at the speed of business, the Commonwealth is helping ensure the companies that keep our military safe are continuing to grow and invest in Virginia.”

“We’re proud to offer our nation’s warfighters the overmatch capability that comes with superior night vision systems,” said Elbit America President & CEO Luke Savoie. “Our customers depend on our ability to reliably produce image intensification tubes and night vision systems that are intuitive, lightweight, and packed with utility for any mission. With our expansion in Roanoke County, we’re demonstrating our commitment to innovating now and in the future.”

Elbit America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services across the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the nation.

“Elbit America’s expansion is a tremendous win for Roanoke County and a testament to our thriving business climate,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair David Radford. “This $30 million investment and the creation of new jobs demonstrate Elbit America’s confidence in our community and our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and opportunity across the county.”

“We’re proud to see Elbit America continue to grow in the Hollins District,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Hollins District Representative Phil North. “This project adds momentum to the revitalization of the Plantation Road corridor and shows how strong partnerships between business and local government can create lasting benefits for our community. Elbit America’s continued investment reinforces the value of doing business in Roanoke County.”

“Elbit America’s continued investment in Roanoke County underscores the region’s long history of supporting the nation’s defense through advanced manufacturing and innovation,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director John Hull. “For decades, companies in the Roanoke Region and surrounding areas have contributed to the technologies that keep our service members safe. This expansion builds on that legacy, bringing new jobs, investment, and opportunity to our community.”

“I am thrilled that Elbit America has chosen to expand their presence in Roanoke County,” said Delegate Joseph McNamara. “Elbit America and their predecessors have provided high-quality jobs, while supporting the United States and our allies.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Roanoke County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.2 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

Elbit America’s job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.