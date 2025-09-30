April - June 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Acetaminophen-containing products Anaphylactic reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Aptryxol (desvenlafaxine) DaTscan (ioflupane I 123 injection) Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets Effexor XR (venlafaxine extended-release) capsules Pristiq (desvenlafaxine) extended-release tablets Venlafaxine (venlafaxine hydrochloride) extended-release tablets False positive radioisotope investigation test result potentially secondary to a drug interaction with venlafaxine FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Barium sulfate-containing products Entero Vu 24% (barium sulfate) oral suspension

E-Z-Disk (barium sulfate) tablets

Liquid E-Z-Paque (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Readi-Cat 2 (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Readi-Cat 2 Smoothie (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Taglitol V (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Varibar Honey (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Varibar Nectar (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Varibar Pudding (barium sulfate) oral paste

Varibar Thin Honey (barium sulfate) oral suspension

Varibar Thin Liquid (barium sulfate) oral suspension Anaphylactic reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Blincyto (blinatumomab) for injection Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) injection Elrexfio (elranatamab-bcmm) injection Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) injection Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for injection Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) injection Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) injection Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs) injection Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) injection Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. BRAF kinase inhibitors Braftovi (encorafenib) capsules

Ojemda (tovorafenib) for oral suspension; tablets

Tafinlar (dabrafenib) capsules; tablets

Zelboraf (vemurafenib) tablets Gingival hypertrophy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection Acute hepatic failure The "Warnings and Precautions" section of the labeling was updated in August 2025 to include information about liver injury. Example: Briumvi labeling Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) injection Ocrevus Zunovo (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq) injection Central nervous system infection FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Crexont (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules Dhivy (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets Duopa (carbidopa and levodopa) enteral suspension Rytary (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules Sinemet (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets Sinemet CR (carbidopa and levodopa) sustained-release tablets Stalevo (carbidopa, levodopa and entacapone) tablets Vyalev (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) injection Seizure FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Crysvita (burosumab-twza) injection Hypercalcemia The "Dosage and Administration", "Warnings and Precautions" and "Adverse Reactions" sections of the labeling were updated in August 2025 to include information about hypercalcemia. Crysvita labeling Dexmedetomidine-containing products Dexmedetomidine injection

Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) injection

Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film Diabetes insipidus FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Dupixent (dupilumab) injection Ocular infections, irritations, and inflammation FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution Qudexy XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate) extended-release capsules Topamax (topiramate) tablets Topamax Sprinkle (topiramate) capsules Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules Hypersensitivity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules Chylothorax FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists Adlyxin (lixisenatide) injection

Bydureon (exenatide) for extended-release injectable suspension

Bydureon BCise (exenatide extended-release) injectable suspension

Byetta (exenatide) injection

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection

Ozempic (semaglutide) injection

Rybelsus (semaglutide) tablets

Saxenda (liraglutide) injection

Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide) injection

Trulicity (dulaglutide) injection

Victoza (liraglutide) injection

Wegovy (semaglutide) injection

Xultophy 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide) injection

Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection Intestinal obstruction and fecal impaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Imbruvica (ibrutinib) capsules; tablets; oral suspension Nail and nail bed conditions (excluding infections and infestations) FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. MEK inhibitors Avmapki Fakzynja Co-pack (avutometinib capsules; defactinib tablets)

Cotellic (cobimetinib) tablets

Mekinist (trametinib) tablets; oral solution

Mektovi (binimetinib) tablets

Koselugo (selumetinib) capsules Gingival hypertrophy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) Product storage error FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets Zavzpret (zavegepant) nasal spray Anaphylactic reaction The "Contraindications" and "Warnings and Precautions" sections of the labeling were updated in August 2025 to include information about hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Example: Nurtec ODT labeling Rozlytrek (entrectinib) capsules; oral pellets Brugada syndrome FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors Fournier's gangrene FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Teriparatide injection (a particular generic product) Device malfunction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Vizamyl (flutemetamol F18 injection) Anaphylactic reaction The "Warnings and Precautions" section of the labeling was updated in June 2025 to include information about anaphylaxis and other serious hypersensitivity reactions. Vizamyl labeling

