April - June 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
Aptryxol (desvenlafaxine)
DaTscan (ioflupane I 123 injection)
Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets
Effexor XR (venlafaxine extended-release) capsules
Pristiq (desvenlafaxine) extended-release tablets
Venlafaxine (venlafaxine hydrochloride) extended-release tablets
False positive radioisotope investigation test result potentially secondary to a drug interaction with venlafaxine
Barium sulfate-containing products
- Entero Vu 24% (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- E-Z-Disk (barium sulfate) tablets
- Liquid E-Z-Paque (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Readi-Cat 2 (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Readi-Cat 2 Smoothie (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Taglitol V (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Varibar Honey (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Varibar Nectar (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Varibar Pudding (barium sulfate) oral paste
- Varibar Thin Honey (barium sulfate) oral suspension
- Varibar Thin Liquid (barium sulfate) oral suspension
Blincyto (blinatumomab) for injection
Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) injection
Elrexfio (elranatamab-bcmm) injection
Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) injection
Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for injection
Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) injection
Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) injection
Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs) injection
Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) injection
BRAF kinase inhibitors
- Braftovi (encorafenib) capsules
- Ojemda (tovorafenib) for oral suspension; tablets
- Tafinlar (dabrafenib) capsules; tablets
- Zelboraf (vemurafenib) tablets
Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection
Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection
The "Warnings and Precautions" section of the labeling was updated in August 2025 to include information about liver injury.
Example: Briumvi labeling
Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection
Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection
Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) injection
Ocrevus Zunovo (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq) injection
Crexont (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules
Dhivy (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets
Duopa (carbidopa and levodopa) enteral suspension
Rytary (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules
Sinemet (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets
Sinemet CR (carbidopa and levodopa) sustained-release tablets
Stalevo (carbidopa, levodopa and entacapone) tablets
Vyalev (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) injection
The "Dosage and Administration", "Warnings and Precautions" and "Adverse Reactions" sections of the labeling were updated in August 2025 to include information about hypercalcemia.
Dexmedetomidine-containing products
- Dexmedetomidine injection
- Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) injection
- Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film
Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution
Qudexy XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules
Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate) extended-release capsules
Topamax (topiramate) tablets
Topamax Sprinkle (topiramate) capsules
Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists
- Adlyxin (lixisenatide) injection
- Bydureon (exenatide) for extended-release injectable suspension
- Bydureon BCise (exenatide extended-release) injectable suspension
- Byetta (exenatide) injection
- Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection
- Ozempic (semaglutide) injection
- Rybelsus (semaglutide) tablets
- Saxenda (liraglutide) injection
- Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide) injection
- Trulicity (dulaglutide) injection
- Victoza (liraglutide) injection
- Wegovy (semaglutide) injection
- Xultophy 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide) injection
- Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection
Imbruvica (ibrutinib) capsules; tablets; oral suspension
MEK inhibitors
- Avmapki Fakzynja Co-pack (avutometinib capsules; defactinib tablets)
- Cotellic (cobimetinib) tablets
- Mekinist (trametinib) tablets; oral solution
- Mektovi (binimetinib) tablets
- Koselugo (selumetinib) capsules
Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets
Zavzpret (zavegepant) nasal spray
The "Contraindications" and "Warnings and Precautions" sections of the labeling were updated in August 2025 to include information about hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Example: Nurtec ODT labeling
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
The "Warnings and Precautions" section of the labeling was updated in June 2025 to include information about anaphylaxis and other serious hypersensitivity reactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.